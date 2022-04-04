'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park shares her essentials for travel, beauty and beyond

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You know Ashley Park as Mindy, the singer and fashionista on the Netflix series Emily in Paris. But she first burst on the scene as Gretchen in the 2018 Broadway musical Mean Girls, for which she received a Tony nomination.

Before she became a star, Park appeared in other Broadway hits, including The King and I and Sunday in the Park with George. With a new film on the horizon, directed by Adele Lim, and the ever-popular Emily renewed for two more seasons, Park is busier than ever. but she took some time out to to sit down with Yahoo and discuss travel, beauty, and her morning routine on the set in the City of Lights. Here are some of her essentials.

Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Roll away stress. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're looking to elevate your skincare routine, Ashley has a tip: "One thing I started to do while shooting in Paris was use a gua sha and a jade roller every morning before going to set. It kind of puts me in a zen place where I'm ready to step into Mindy's shoes — or stilettos! — for the day."

Facial rollers and gua sha tools are some of the hottest home beauty tools right now. Snag both with Baimei's jade roller and gua sha set for just $14. These implements are said to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, revitalize sagging skin, enhance elasticity, and de-puff eye bags and dark circles. This powerful little pair also offers a calming facial massage, promoting circulation for a natural, healthy glow.

$14 $25 at Amazon

Grove Co. Reusable Bag Set

When life gives you lemons...store them in these reusable bags! (Photo: Amazon)

"I love traveling with reusable bags," shared Park. "I always have random things [to carry with me]...so reusable stuff is great." She recommends the Grove Co. Reusable Bag Set, available at Grove for $8.

Each set includes a sandwich bag and a snack bag, which wash up nicely, so you can use them again and again. Store small items (or pack lunch!) without creating waste. The food-grade bags are BPA-free, leakproof, freezer friendly and dishwasher safe.

$8 at Grove

Oversized blazer

Makes a tee and jeans into a proper outfit. (Photo: Amazon)

Park always looks polished — even while traveling. She says it's simple, as long as you have a great oversized blazer.

"My go-to travel outfit," said Park of her blazer. She loves plenty of pockets to hold "passport, phone, Chapstick" and so on. And the fact that a blazer can make you look put-together after hours on a plane: "Even though it's super comfortable, it looks like a trendy outfit, and you can go straight to dinner from the airport."

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer on Amazon has everyone covered; it's available in three smart neutrals — Black, Ivory, and Praline — and a dazzling Rose Pink, in sizes XXS to 5X.

starting at $36 at Amazon

Natrol Sleep+ Immune Health Gummies

Melatonin, zinc, vitamins C and D, and more team up to promote restorative rest. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a strong immune system and getting enough sleep is crucial to staying healthy, but good habits often fall by the wayside while traveling. That's why Park turns to Natrol Sleep+ Immune Health Sleep Aid Gummies when she's on the road.

"I absolutely always travel with Natrol now, and I love Natrol Sleep+. It's so important when I'm on long flights to sleep on the plane so that I can adjust to different time zones," explained Park.

Natrol Sleep+ contains melatonin, zinc, vitamins C and D, and elderberry (known for its antioxidant benefits), which help promote sleep and indirectly support immune health. The gummies have no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives and are 100% drug-free, as well as non-GMO and vegetarian.

Park sums it up: "Natrol helps me get a good night's sleep." And what's more important than that when you're away from home?

$10 $20 at Amazon

Noshinku Pocket Hand Sanitizer

Portable, non-leaking and (Photo: Nordstrom)

"I love the smell of lavender. It relaxes me from the anxiety of traveling," said Park. Her secret to combining aromatherapy with defense against germs? The Noshinku Pocket Hand Sanitizer. The spray is available in vetiver, bergamot, eucalyptus, and spice, in addition to Park's pick, lavender.

The Noshinku is a refillable, soft-to-the-touch matte mister that contains a unique blend of natural herbs and oils that effectively cleans hands without drying out skin.

Park loves the dimensions: "This sanitizer spray feels like you can stick it into your wallet. It's such a good travel size."

$10 at Nordstrom

