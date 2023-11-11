‘Walking on clouds’: These podiatrist-approved New Balance sneakers are down to $56

Whether you’re using them to hit the gym, go for a walk or scamper around town doing errands, a comfortable pair of sneakers is essential. While all kicks are designed to be comfier than conventional shoes, there are a few styles that truly set themselves apart, providing the comfort and support needed to spend an entire day on your feet. One such sneaker is the New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer, and the white-and-light-blue colorway is currently on sale at Amazon for just $56 (down from $75)!

Why is it a good deal?

This is just about as low as we've seen these kicks go for all year, and when you consider how much a good pair of sneakers from a respected brand can cost these days (upwards of $100), $56 is quite a bargain. Comfortable footwear is certainly a worthy investment, as it can help prevent bigger issues down the road — but we'll take a discount where we can get it!

Why do I need this?

More than 23,000 Amazon shoppers love these comfy walking shoes, with many saying their podiatrist recommended them. That might be because the brand is “great for prevention of generalized foot soreness,” thanks to its excellent engineering and high-quality materials, according to board-certified podiatrist Dr. Nelya Lobkova.

This pair in particular is highly popular, thanks to its plush foam insert that provides extra comfort and its midsole shank that adds ample structure and support. What’s more, the shoe boasts the brand’s signature Phantom Liner that has minimal seaming to help reduce irritation and pesky blisters.

Foot docs have been fans of New Balance sneakers since way back. We're fans of the killer deal on this gorgeous pair. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

One happy shopper who walked in them for about five miles a day while working in a hospital said it’s like “walking on clouds," before adding, “By hour eight my feet are comfy/cozy and absolutely no foot or heel pain. Goodbye, plantar fasciitis!”

Another who called them a “must-have” raved, “Love these shoes! My podiatrist recommended I purchase New Balance sneakers due to my feet issues. They include plantar fasciitis, wide feet, bone spurs and poor blood circulation. It's a miracle. I can walk without my feet hurting terribly, I'm able to stand for long periods of time now and I've got plenty of room inside for my toes to wiggle. Bye-bye, ingrown toenails and calluses from the sides of shoes being too tight and rubbing up against my feet. Love that they're slip-resistant. ... no more falls for me.”

A third even referred to them as “the literal love of my life," adding, “I am a nursing student and have a job at the hospital in which I am wearing these shoes for 12-plus hours a day. I have tried out other shoes but these ones were so comfortable and help my feet not hurt at the end of the day. Plus, everyone always comments on how cute they are, and I agree.”

"This was a great-looking shoe and was comfortable," wrote a final fan. "The heel/sole is flexible, yet the shoe provides support. Some arch support, too. Only complaint was the ridiculously long laces, have to double-tie to keep from dragging." (Psst: The laces can be replaced with a no-tie elastic system that turns the shoes into a slip-on style to make them even more comfortable — and easier to take off and on.)

And if you're worried about keeping white shoes looking fresh and new, you may want to grab a pack of pre-moistened, dual-sided SneakErasers sponges that easily tackle any pesky marks and dirt that hit your feet.

And don't forget to check out another New Balance style on sale:

"I am a nurse and go through tennis shoes like crazy," explained a healthcare worker. "These are probably the most comfortable pair I have ever bought and are super sleek-looking. I have had a lot of compliments on them. The extra padding is like walking on a cloud and my feet don't start hurting until hour 10 in my 12-hour shifts, which is amazing because usually it's hour eight that they start up. I love these!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

