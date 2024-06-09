'Never give up on yourself': Former astronaut inspires students from farmworker families

High school students from migrant farmworker backgrounds listened to former NASA astronaut José Hernández on Friday afternoon as he recalled his journey from the fields of California and Mexico all the way to space, emphasizing the importance of representation for Hispanic students.

“Never give up on yourself,” Hernández told the students. “We tend to give up early after one or two failures. I’m here to tell you I got rejected 11 times. It wasn’t until the 12th time that I finally got selected as an astronaut.”

Hernández served as the keynote speaker during the closing ceremony of Arizona State University’s 2024 College Assistance Migrant Program, an annual summer camp designed to provide academic support to students from farmworker backgrounds. The ceremony was held in the Old Main building on ASU’s Tempe campus.

The week-long enrichment program, funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Migrant Education, gives students the opportunity to study science, technology, engineering and math on ASU’s campus while participating in classes and leadership activities led by professors. ASU CAMP Scholars is the only program at a university focused on serving the migrant farmworker community of Arizona, according to the program’s website.

José Hernández stays to take photos after he speaks at ASU’s College Assistance Migrant Program STEM workshop closing ceremony June 7, 2024, in Tempe.

Hernández, one of four children in a migrant farming family from Mexico, spent much of his childhood picking fruits and vegetables with his family. He attended school as regularly as he could, but many kids from migrant backgrounds face a lack of representation and educational resources, he said, making it difficult to see themselves pursuing higher education.

It was not until he learned about the first Hispanic astronaut, Franklin Chang-Díaz, that he began to dream of more for himself. He said he hopes sharing his experiences with students will encourage them.

“He inspired me to imagine what I can do,” Hernández told The Arizona Republic. “If they see me in the flesh, and more importantly, having similar backgrounds as a lot of these kids, absolutely, I think it’s an empowering effect.”

'Incredible place to be': First Indigenous woman in space hopes to inspire young explorers

Hernández began his career in 1987 as an electronics engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California, and held various other positions across the lab over the next decade. In 2001, Hernández joined the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Despite a series of unsuccessful applications, he persisted and was eventually selected by NASA in 2004 as an astronaut candidate, joining the STS-128 mission to the International Space Station as a mission specialist in 2009.

In addition to going to space, Hernández co-developed the first full-field digital mammography imaging system. He departed NASA in 2011 but continues to work in engineering, and was the subject of the 2023 Amazon Prime documentary “A Million Miles Away.”

Former NASA astronaut José Hernández speaks at ASU’s College Assistance Migrant Program STEM workshop closing ceremony on June 7, 2024, in Tempe. The program recruits and provides aid to students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds.

Programs like CAMP show students from similar paths they can achieve anything they strive to, he said.

“Society’s expectations are lowered on them,” Hernández said. “This is why programs like this are so important. Because it reminds them: Don’t settle.”

'We can make it': Students appreciate astronaut's visit, summer program

Yohan Ojeda, a high school sophomore who participated in the program, said he dreams of becoming a civil engineer.

“I wanted to know what it is to be at ASU in university with field experience, and so teachers and doctors can give me advice on what I can do toward getting my career,” he said.

Hernández’s visit is especially exciting, he said, because many Mexican students could relate to him.

Maria Flores, an undergraduate student at ASU majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice who comes from a farmworker background, said she appreciates the program because it gives first-generation students opportunities and knowledge she didn’t have coming into college. Flores was a peer mentor for CAMP.

“Being given the opportunity to be with students that come from the same background as me and helping them be motivated toward continuing their education is something that I personally value,” she said. “Seeing like, ‘If she was able to make it, someone that comes from the same background as me, we can make it.’”

Reach the reporter at christina.avery@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former NASA astronaut José Hernández speaks at ASU