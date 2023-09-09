You Should Never Paint Walls These Two Colors, According To Jonathan And Drew Scott



We're all for a pop of color in the home, but it turns out opting for the brighter colors may not always be the way to go.

In a May episode of HGTV’s Property Brothers: Buying & Selling , Jonathan and Drew Scott helped widowed homeowner Roseanne transform her outdated suburban house into a one-of-a-kind family home.

The twin brothers surveyed the Canadian home and quickly identified the problem areas: the wall colors.

“Yellow walls don’t sell these days,” Jonathan said about the living room. Before looking further into what else could be changed within the home, the brothers suggested repainting the walls with a more neutral color palette to get a better resale value.

In the end, Jonathan and Drew settled on a neutral, cool gray that went well with the black cabinetry and new fireplace’s dark front.

Rosanne’s home sold for $815,000—$200,000 more than what she expected before the makeover. It’s unbelievable what a few coats of the right paint color can do to a space, not to mention the value of a home.

