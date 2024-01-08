Never lose your keys, wallet or purse again: Tile trackers are on sale, starting at $20

When you’re in a hurry to get out the door, there’s nothing worse than finding yourself in a frenzied search for your keys, phone or wallet. Thanks to the geniuses who created Tile trackers, though, you’ll never have to miss your ride or be late to an appointment again. Of course, first you'll have to remember to buy one (or two or three). Luckily, there are a bunch of them on sale at Amazon, including our faves, the Slim and the Sticker.

Why is this a good deal?

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the Slim sell for (that would be around Black Friday), but do you know what it is cheaper than? Losing your entire wallet and having to spend hours canceling and reordering all of your cards! I've been there, and may I just say that $28 is peanuts compared to the stress of that messy situation (not to mention losing the cash I had on hand). Plus, you're still getting a sweet 20% off. See? The Slim already works — it helped you find a way to save!

Why do I need this?

How does it work? Download the Tile app, sync it up to the Tile, then slide it into an empty card slot in your wallet and/or toss it in your backpack. Now you can rest easy knowing that if you misplace that item, you can simply log into the app and prompt it to sound a (pretty loud) alarm as long as you’re within 250 feet of Bluetooth range. But what if you lose the Tile itself, you ask? An entire, fully anonymous Tile Tracker community is on call to help — these users all have the ability to send location updates to your phone. Strength in numbers!

Also, these puppies are water-resistant, so there's no need to worry about them getting bested by rain or steamy conditions at the gym.

Never again lose your wallet, phone, keys — or mind — again. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Take it from this happy customer: "My wallet was lost. I kept getting pings about its whereabouts around town. Finally was able to track it to a garbage can. Never would have known if I hadn't heard the song. So gross digging it out, but got it back!"

"This saved my relationship, seriously!" raved one relieved spouse. "If your husband is constantly losing his wallet, you need this. We have not had one argument since I ordered this amazing device. 10/10 — highly recommend!"

"The only downside is that the battery is not replaceable, so I will have to buy a new Tile Slim when the battery dies," wrote another shopper. "However, Tile offers a discounted replacement program for its customers."

Tile Tile Slim $28 $35 Save $7 Just ring the Slim from the Tile app and you'll be able to find your missing items in minutes (or, depending on where you left 'em, mere moments). $28 at Amazon

Other Tile tracker deals

Tile Tile Sticker $24 $30 Save $6 Tired of always having to solve The Case of the Missing Remote? This model is great for household items — just use one of the included adhesive pads (i.e., stickers) to place it on anything from your phone to your favorite water bottle. $24 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

