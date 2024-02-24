Never look at ugly TV wires again, thanks to this brilliant cord cover — and it's on sale for $8

Your home is clean. Everything is organized. You've even dusted behind the TV. But your eye is drawn to that rat's nest of cables every time you even look in the general direction of the screen.

It's tough to completely hide cables behind your TV, so it can detract from an otherwise perfect space. But no more! This TV cord cover from ZhiYo is a stylish, elegant solution to a common problem. Just run the cables through, pop it on the wall and, if desired, paint it. Right now, you can get this handy gadget for just $8.

Why is it a good deal?

You can't put a price on a clutter-free house, but eight bucks is a good deal. This is for the white version, but you can also get it for few dollars more in black, gray or beige.

Why do I need this?

The living room TV is the entertainment center of the home, and that often means there are all kinds of different cables back there: one for the TV power, another for a game console, several HDMI cords, and so on. The ZhiYo TV Cord Cover is 1.5 inches wide and 0.75 inches high, which is more than enough to hide even a large bundle of cables inside its frame. It stands out from the wall a bit, but after painting it to match your color scheme, you probably won't notice.

Each cover comes in two pieces that separate at their center so you can slide your cables inside. There are even built-in tracks to help you keep things organized when adding more than one cable at a time. The covers are 31.5 inches long — they can easily be trimmed down to size if that's too long — and attach to the wall with adhesive tape, so there's no need to drill holes. Press and hold until the adhesive takes (about 30 seconds or so).

Say goodbye to cable clutter with this easy-to-use cord cover. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 4,200 five-star reviewers have nothing but love for this cord cover. "This silly little thing makes me so happy," said one homeowner. "It just tidied up the messy cords and looks so much better. It was so easy to install and adheres very nicely to the wall. It comes in two pieces and I only needed one, so I plan to use the other for the basement TV."

Another customer pointed out that this is a great option for renters who can't resort to more permanent solutions: "Hung my TV up but had the HDMI, Blu-ray player, and internet cords all dangling down. I didn't want something bulky and am not in a position to put the wires behind the wall, so this was a perfect option. [The] color happened to match the wall paint perfectly. Highly recommend for renters."

"Love these things. Plenty of room in them," said this final shopper. "[But] once you stick it, it’s stuck. We moved about six months ago and there was no getting them off the wall, even with heat, without ripping off the paint. But they are great. At the new place, we have them in every room. And if you want them to match the wall color, sand and then paint them."

So now that you've got all those cables sorted, what about batteries? Amazon's got the solution to those too, with the rechargeable battery charger.

POWEROWL Powerowl Battery Charger $12 $18 Save $6 The Powerowl Charger is compact and lightweight and can charge up to eight AA or AAA batteries simultaneously (it does not take alkaline batteries). One unique feature is that it doesn't come with a cable — you can hook it up to one of the thousands of micro USB cables that have been piling up in your drawers. $12 at Amazon

"It's saving me money!" gushed a savvy shopper. "I have candles, remotes and gadgets that require batteries and I was tired of buying them all the time and shelling out that much money. I finally decided to try rechargeable ones. I do not know why it took me so long to buy one of these and the rechargeable batteries! It really pays for itself in the long run!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

