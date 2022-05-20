This $14 moisturizer has thousands of 50+ shoppers mesmerized — 'People think my daughters are my sisters'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoppers can't stop raving about this heavy-duty moisturizer. (Photo: Amazon)

For better or worse, the number of options for tackling signs of aging is seemingly endless. Whether you're frustrated by fine lines, sagging, lack of elasticity or wrinkles, there are plenty of moisturizers out there that'll minimze them — and keep new ones from forming. The first step? Investing in an excellent SPF. Second? Getting an equally wonderful retinol. Better yet: Find a product that does both.

The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer packs a one-two punch of both SPF 30 and retinol, so you can reap the wrinkle-fighting benefits while protecting your delicate skin from harmful sun exposure. The cream formula is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines, crow's feet, deep wrinkles and more. Plus, hyaluronic acid helps hydrate your skin, while a potent glucose complex helps strengthen the barrier of your skin. To reap the sunscreen benefits, apply generously 15 minutes before heading out the door.

The best part? This bestselling sunscreen is on sale for a ridiculous $14, down from $20.

Your skin will drink this right up! (Photo: Amazon)

Don't be fooled by the sale price — the moisturizer scored over 17,700 five-star reviews, plenty of which came from shoppers over 50 years old.

"You will never be sorry for trying this," shared one over-the-moon mom. "I am 68, and people think my daughters are my sisters. Your face will thank you for using this."

Another added: "This stuff is AMAZING! I'm 40 years old and have battled dry skin all my life. This significantly decreased my wrinkles and creases — all without any oily residue. It's taken 10 years off my appearance."

Watch out: It might even work too well, according to some shoppers: "People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am!" shared one devotee who uses the cream on her neck. "In fact, my boyfriend gets scolded that he is too old for me when he is actually eight years younger!"

It even worked on stubborn, difficult-to-please skin. Wrote one shopper who called the cream "unbelievable": "I am 55 years old, and this is the first cream that has ever worked!" she reported. "It evens out skin color and reduces fine lines, I really didn’t think any cream could do that!"

