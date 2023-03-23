Dermatologists, Instagrammers and shoppers love this bestselling moisturizer — and it's nearly 40% off

When it comes to skincare, it’s hard to know what actually works. Expensive skincare isn’t always the best — sometimes the drugstore stuff has the simplest, most effective ingredients. Such is the case with this best-selling moisturizer: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream. Made without fragrances, it’s great for those prone to redness and breakouts — and right now it's just $17, down from $27 — that's nearly 40% off!

Super hydrating, hyaluronic acid is the 'it' moisturizer right now and a must for beauty enthusiasts of just about every skin type. It draws water to itself — just one gram of it can hold up to six liters of water! That means it’s best when applied to damp skin. Because of its high water retention, it plumps and firms skin, smooths fine lines and wrinkles and soaks into your skin without leaving behind any greasy residue.

Social media's favorite dermatologist Dr. Andrea Suarez, better known as Dr. Dray, swears by the product and awards it the No. 1 slot on her list of her top five favorite hyaluronic acid products.

Amazon reviewers back up the doctor’s orders, with over 32,000 reviewers giving the moisturizer a perfect five-star rating.

“Neutrogena Hydro Boost is nothing short of miraculous. I've never been more pleased with a facial moisturizer. I got it yesterday and used it right away. I was impressed with how smoothly it went on and was completely invisible. Even better, my skin didn't feel tight or coated. Then the miracle: A couple of hours later, I looked in the mirror, and surprise, no dry, flakey skin. I assumed it just hadn't had time to get back to its dry condition, but this morning it still looks as smooth as it does in the summertime,” writes a rave reviewer who says it’s “like magic.”

(Photo: Neutrogena Instagram)

Others agree that nothing does a better job of plumping and firming their skin. “The only product I've actually stuck with and was using everyday for dry skin. Well low and behold about four weeks later I noticed my under eye wrinkles and puffiness were much less noticeable,” writes a happy shopper. “It works!”

“This is the most amazing moisturizer I have ever used,” says a shopper with combination skin. “I have an oily T-Zone, and have always had a hard time with moisturizers feeling greasy on my skin. This one is so light but so effective. A tiny little bit covers your entire face, and it feels like you have nothing on your face at all. You're left with your skin feeling soft and smooth. When I tell people that I'm going to turn 53, they never believe me. They say I look 35.”

There are several other Neutrogena Hydro Boost products that target different issues that are also fan-favorites.

"This is a light feeling lotion," shared one of 15,000 five-star fans. "I've used the face hydro boost and love it. I was pricing crepe repair lotions, which were high. I saw this and tried it, after losing a lot of weight and being older, I wasn't expecting much. Save your money, this really works great for crepe repair and winter dry skin."

"My skin loves this stuff!!" raved one of 62,000 five-star fans. "I will not go without it. It's like a lovely drink for my skin and it soaks it right up. It's like heaven on my skin. I'm 47 and I use a glycolic acid 10% before I apply this, I wake up with baby smooth skin. I LOVE-LOVE-LOVE it!!

"I bought this sunscreen on the advice of my dermatologist to increase the SPF rating on my daily sunscreen," reported a rave reviewer. "It's very moisturizing without being greasy or chalky and there is no "sunscreen-ish" smell. My new go-to daily sunscreen."

"I’ve been looking for an affordable night cream and tried so many," wrote a rave reviewer. "This one is gold. It’s not oily but you can feel it deeply hydrating and soaking in. I feel like I got a facial at the spa. 10/10!!!!!!"

