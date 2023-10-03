Netflix Shares Official Trailer for Upcoming ‘PLUTO’ Anime

At the start of the year, Netflix revealed a sneak peek teaser for the upcoming PLUTO anime, adapted from Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki’s original manga based on Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy: The Greatest Robot on Earth — an arc that was published in 1964 as part of the Astro Boy manga.

The new Netflix anime marks the first animated adaptation of PLUTO while also marking 60 years since the first TV animation of Astro Boy. The 8-episode series is led by Masao Maruyama, the founder of MAPPA animation studio, and also a member of the original production team for Astro Boy.

Watch the official trailer above and read the anime’s official synopsis below:

In a world where humans and robots coexist, Europol detective Gesicht is on the case when a string of powerful robots are destroyed, leading him to believe that the culprit is targeting the most advanced robots in the world – including himself. But things take a shocking turn when key humans involved in robot law start getting killed off one by one, and there's no clear sign of a perpetrator at the murder scenes. As Gesicht investigates, he meets the highly advanced robot Atom, whose emotions and AI leave him questioning his own identity. Together, they uncover a dark plot that could spell the end of the world as they know it. But with the clock ticking, can they stop the greatest evil in history before it's too late?

Starting October 26, PLUTO will be available to stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

