Netflix Just Quietly Announced News about the Future of "Sweet Magnolias"

The third season of Sweet Magnolias dropped on Netflix back in July, and since then, fans have been wondering if the show is going to return for season 4. After all, the final episode left fans with some unanswered questions but no major cliffhangers like in past seasons, so it felt like the series could end.

Joanna Garcia Swisher said, "Even though this season ended with a nice button, it almost feels like it was a necessary button to really dig in deep for the future. There’s still so much to be told, so it almost feels like a cliff-hanger in itself.”

But we have good news! We're heading back to Serenity. Netflix officially announced on October 19 that the show would be returning for a fourth season.

The streaming service quietly dropped the news on the Netflix Family Instagram account, with no other details except the caption: "Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for Season 4!" The post was paired with images from the show's third season.

There's no word on when the show will return, as it's dependent on the ongoing actors' strike. But now that it's been given the green light, the writers can get back to work on dreaming up what's next for Dana Sue, Maddie, and Helen.

There's too much up in the air to predict when new episodes will air on Netflix (season 1 premiered in May 2020, season 2 was released in February 2022, and season 3 dropped in July 2023). We'll remain hopeful for a summer release, but stay tuned for more details.

