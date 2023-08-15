Nestlé recalls cookie dough after finding wood chips in certain batches

Nestlé USA is recalling batches of their chocolate chip cookie dough “break and bake” bars after wood chips were found in some of the products, the company announced on Aug. 10.

Two batches of the 16.5 oz. Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” bar products were recalled “due to the potential presence of wood fragments.” The recall is for products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023 and distributed in the United States, per the press release.

“This recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in ‘break and bake’ bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough,” the company states.

To tell which Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar have been recalled, consumers should look at the 16.5 ounce products to see if they have batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K. People are being told to “not prepare of consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.”

At this time, no illness or injuries have been reported. The company says its working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on the voluntary recall and are cooperating with them fully.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” the company states.

For any further support, Nestlé USA says to contact the company at (800) 681-1678, with customer service available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

The news of the recall comes after the Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products were voluntarily recalled in October 2022 due to the “potential presence of white plastic pieces.” At the time, no illnesses or injuries were reported.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com