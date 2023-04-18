Need faster internet? Google's Nest Wi-Fi will speed things up — and it's up to $173 off
One thing about working from home is that you’ve probably discovered lots of internet dead spots — you know, places in your house where you just can’t get a connection, no matter how many times you reset the router or turn the Wi-Fi off and on. The Nest Wifi system is an easy solution that you can snag right now for $80 off!
Google Nest Wi-Fi
You say you already have enough problems setting up just one router in your home? That’s okay, because the Nest Wifi System is designed to be super easy. In fact, one user said it was so easy to set up, even their grandmother could do it: "This was so easy to set up. No fussing with things programming and such. Go on line and download the Home app. Plug router into wall outlet, count to ten then connect cable, included, to router and your provider's router. Follow the the instructions. Take the point down the hall or whatever, plug in and you're good to go. I went from two bars and lots of spooling during busy hours to solid all bars up. I was so impressed."
Once you get it going, the Nest Wifi System offers superb internet. One happy shopper said it doubled their household speed: "I was using the old Google wifi router with 6 mesh points. Upgraded only the router. Kept all the old Google points. Speed throughout the house doubled!"
Need more than a single router? Great news: you can pick up the Nest Wi-Fi Router with one relay point for 63% off:
Nest WiFi Router with 1 Point
Each relay point also doubles as a smart speaker that has Google Assistant built-in, which makes it even easier to control your smart home, play music, and much more.
"I pay for 200 mbps, and with the ISP I was getting no more than 80 and that was a few feet away from the router. Now with this Nest everything is heaven. I have the router in the entryway of the house, one point in the kitchen about 55 feet away and another point in the second floor. They work flawlessly... I can remotely check status, block unwanted devices from my internet, see what's using what. I'm building a complete smart home and I'm a happy camper now," said one happy user.
And if just one points isn't enough, you can snag a Nest router with two points for just $177 — almost 50% off.
Don't let bad Wi-Fi put a dampener on your internet. This is a great deal on a product that doesn't go on sale often, and let me speak from experience: a mesh network can shore up those spots in your home that just aren't quite fast enough.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
