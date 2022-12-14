My beloved Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker (plus more popular models) are majorly on sale!

Last year, my coffeemaker broke. I woke up to dirty water, ground beans and coffee all over my countertop and kitchen floor. As someone who mostly works from home and relies on a daily cup of joe (fine, more like three cups) this was a nightmare.

I needed a replacement, ASAP. Lots of research led me to the Nespresso — specifically, the Vertuoline — and I bought it, full price. I was captivated by how sleek the black and chrome looked and the water tank held a ridiculous 40 oz. of water (read: less time spent refilling). Unlike many other coffeemakers, it brews a near-endless variety of coffees, espressos, lattes and more with the pull of a lever. Seriously, there’s only one button on this beauty. While I paid full price for mine (and I still think it was worth every penny) you can get yours on sale at Amazon right now as the retailer has discounted a variety of Nespresso machines just in time for the holidays. If you order today they will arrive in time for Christmas!

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville $203 $270 Save $67 You can make delicious coffee and espresso beverages with the touch of a button. Plus, each machine comes with a milk frother and a starter set of Nespresso capsules to help you find your favorite brew. $203 at Amazon

While outwardly simple and straightforward, the behind-the-scenes mechanics of this smart machine are anything but. It knows the difference between different size cups, and how to make an espresso versus a double or a cup of coffee, as if by magic. The wizardry lies in the pods the Nespresso uses, each stamped with unique bar codes that determine the correct parameters to brew a perfect cup, every time. All you have to do is press a button.

The handy appliance even comes with a milk frother and a welcome set of 12 coffee capsules, so you can get started on finding your favorite pod. Mine is Melozio, which has cereal notes and a honey-like sweetness.

Make the most delicious coffee at the touch of a button. (Photo: Amazon)

The machine can brew five different sizes of coffee, and it heats up in under fifteen seconds. It also automatically turns off once it finishes creating your perfect cup. Plus, once you’re done, the Nespresso disposes of your pod by sliding it into an attached container, which you can empty out and recycle once it’s full (with daily use, it takes me about two weeks to fill it up).

As for the coffee itself, each blend I’ve tried is super creamy and foamy and makes me feel like I should be paying a barista instead of just pressing a button on a device. Even my snobbiest coffee-loving friends rave about it, and either want one or have already bought one.

While I’m happy to wax poetic about the Nespresso all day, hundreds of shoppers have given it a perfect five-star review. Even Keurig devotees have made the switch.

"I received this for Mother’s Day and let me just say WOW!!!!" shared one thrilled shopper. "We have been Keurig devoted coffee drinkers for the last 7 years and now that I have tried Nespresso there is no way I could ever go back! ...The options are endless with the coffee and espresso options. Love the frother that comes with it. Clean up is easy and convenient. The machine itself is compact and sturdy. The variety of pods that come with it are a great option to get a taste of all the variety options."

Amazon marked down more than just my fave Nespresso machine — the online retailer is having a massive sale on a ton of Breville and De'Longhi machines and bundles. Shop the whole sale here, and keep an eye out for these:

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine

Just like my beloved machine, this Nespresso only has one button so it's laughably easy to use, plus the slim fit design can fit in small spaces (or cluttered kitchen counters). It has automatic capsule ejection and storage, and has an easily-refillable water tank.

"Keurig who?" shared one thrilled shopper. "My fiance is an avid coffee lover and espresso fiend. Got him this as a 35th birthday gift and he lovessssss it. After my first cup of coffee, I too am a believer. The foamy cream on top is just perfect, the coffee is divinely hot and the flavor of Nespresso coffees....*chef's kiss*"

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker

Love lattes? This machine makes them with the touch of a button (and it looks great doing it, too). It makes espresso and latte machiattos, as well as delicious, foamy lattes. It comes with a single-serve refillable milk jug, and has two size capabilities, too.

It's speedy, too, according to one happy shopper: "It takes 25 seconds to have a wonderful espresso and about 35 seconds to have a cappuccino. What a fantastic world! Small appliance that doesn't take up lots of counter space and looks elegant."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

More Holiday Gift Ideas

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered with fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. You’ll find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. On AOL, you'll find for gift ideas for seniors shopping for moms, dads, teens and toddlers.

Looking for more great Amazon auto + home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

FBB Phone Mount for Car $14 $40 Save $26 Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $22 $35 Save $13 with coupon Amazon

Armor All Car Wipes by Armor $10 $19 Save $10 Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot $179 $274 Save $95 Amazon

Inso Handheld Cordless Car Vacuum $56 $190 Save $134 Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $129 $400 Save $271 Amazon

Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $26 $61 Save $35 Amazon

Kitchen

Lodge LCC3 Cast Iron Combo Cooker $40 $80 Save $40 Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven $98 $160 Save $62 Amazon

Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick 12.5-inch Skillet $27 $28 Save $1 Amazon

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender $65 $100 Save $35 Amazon

Bedding and home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows 2-Pack $26 $90 Save $64 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Queen Sheet Set $28 $57 Save $29 Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $30 $49 Save $19 Amazon