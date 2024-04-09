Neighborhood North to host food-based events in May, opens summer STEAM camp registration

BEAVER FALLS ― While parents may have an issue teaching their kids to not play with their food at home, two events planned at Neighborhood North are inviting families to break those rules for the day.

Officials for the Beaver Falls museum have announced that they will be hosting a series of Remake Learning Days focused on learning more about food and cooking on May 10 and May 11. The events will be free for all attendees and will allow families to enjoy cooking workshops, maker activities and "imaginative play."

The first event will be a Cooking Workshop hosted with community members from Crop and Kettle from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Those who register for the event will be able to taste a variety of locally sourced foods with other families while learning more about how to prepare healthy meals.

Families looking to learn even more about their food will also be able to learn the complex chemistry of foods if they visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. While this session does not require early registration, staff say that registering early to let them know how many families to expect is always helpful.

To register for either of the events, families can visit the Neighborhood North website or call 724-601-5686.

Neighborhood North to host STEAM camps starting in June

In addition to the upcoming Remake Learning Days events, Neighborhood North has reopened the registration for their summer STEAM camps.

According to museum officials, the nine-week camp will take place at their Museum of Play on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from June to early August. Sessions will be broken into two groups: pre-kindergarten to second grade, which will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. each session, and a second group will be hosted for students from third grade to fifth grade, which will meet from 12 to 1 p.m. for their sessions.

Neighborhood North has reopened registration for their STEAM summer camp program, which will start sessions in mid-June.

Each of the three-day camp sessions will be $15 per child and includes an admission to the museum. Camps are free to members, but registration is required and there will be a limited number of spots available for each session.

The full schedule for the STEAM Camps includes:

June 11, 13, 14: Drumming and Movement

June 18, 20, 21: Digital Making

June 25, 27, 28: Painting Beyond the Brush

July 2: Screen Printing with the Andy Warhol museum

July 9, 11, 12: Storytelling and Short Films

July 16, 18, 19: Hands-on Science

July 23, 25, 26: Gardening from Seed to Flowers

July 30, August 1, 2: Cooking!

August 6, 8, 9: Theater

To register for the camps, families can visit the Neighborhood North website or call 724-601-5686.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Neighborhood North to host food-based events, opens STEAM camp registration