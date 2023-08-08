How to negotiate and lower your cable, internet and phone bills

Now is the perfect time to call your cable, internet or phone company to request a lower monthly bill. (Photo: Getty)

Paying bills may be one of life’s most mundane and least fulfilling chores, but we can think of one thing that makes it even worse: overpaying for the actual services you get billed for. While you may be thinking, ‘I definitely scored the lowest-priced cell phone plan” or “I got an incredible package deal on my cable,” we’re here to tell you that you’re probably still overpaying.

Why? Because cell phone, cable and internet bills all can and should be negotiated down even further. Just like buying a used car or a computer monitor from an online marketplace, if you’re not haggling, you’re not getting the lowest price possible for the services you use every day. It’s possible to save hundreds of dollars a month on cable, internet and cell phone bills by sharpening your negotiation skills.

Want to negotiate for lower bills? Do your homework first.

“In any negotiation, knowledge is power. So, before you contact your service provider, research the competition,” says Barry Gross, founder and president of bill negotiation service BillCutterz.com, to Yahoo Life.

Maybe another internet provider is offering a lower monthly rate, a better package, a unique perk or an irresistible limited-time deal. All of those things can be used as leverage with your current provider. “Go through your bill before the call and see if there are any services that you're paying for but not using any more,” adds Thomas Smyth, senior managing director of financial wellness, OneMain Financial, in a chat with Yahoo Life. “It helps to find out what other households in your area are paying.” Polling your neighbors is one productive way of keeping up with the Joneses!

The best way to negotiation is to speak with a live representative, experts say

Thinking of launching an email plea to lower your cell phone, internet or cable bill? Think again. “Even in today's digital world, it's usually more effective to speak with a real person if you're negotiating your bill,” says Smyth.

Gross agrees, and adds that speaking with the correct department is key, so forgo customer service and request to be transferred to the customer loyalty or retention department instead. “This is not just the regular customer service department. The people in retention or loyalty departments have the freedom to give you sizable discounts on your monthly bills,” he says.

Tone and delivery count, too. A bad attitude will get you nowhere. Smyth says “you'll have the most success if you're kind, patient, and impervious to obstacles,“ while Gross encourages you to consider going the extra mile to ingratiate yourself. “Most of these reps are speaking to people all day who are not happy with their monthly bills and a lot of people call with a bad attitude or are unfriendly,” he says. “Be polite and build rapport with the rep by using his or her name.”

Brass tacks tips and tricks for negotiating your bills down

Now that you’re prepared and polite, and you’re speaking with an actual person, it’s time to work your magic. Here are a few strategies to consider if you're looking to save money on your utility bills: