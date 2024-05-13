Neglected pup’s Elvis impression wins over Ohio shelter — but he is ready for a home

A charismatic dog with a loving disposition and an unforgettable facial expression has become the belle of the ball on one Ohio shelter’s social media page.

Meet Reuben, a mixed breed pup who has been with the Licking County Humane Society for eight months and is desperately in need of some loving within the warm embrace of a family.

“Okay...we’re pulling out all the stops today to get Reuben adopted. Here he is, doing the BEST Elvis face we’ve ever seen!” the Licking County Humane Society posted on their Facebook page along with some excellent photos of Reuben imitating the King himself — Elvis Presley.

“Come ON, people...if his big eyes and lovable personality didn’t already win you over, then the spot-on Elvis impersonation should have you ready to drop everything and adopt this talented dog TODAY!”

According to the post, the 6.5-year-old dog was rescued along with 13 other dogs — which the shelter dubbed “the sandwich dog crew” — from a home that was plagued with “neglectful conditions,” the shelter said.

“Reuben is the last of the sandwich dogs at the shelter - all the others have found their forever homes, and our heart goes out to this sweet guy,” the post said.

“Reuben is a lovable goofball who is definitely not slowing down as he reaches middle age. He loves to be petted, to be active, and he LOVES his toys. Reuben will do great with a family that can give him the time he needs.”

Comments flooded in regarding Reuben and his adorable face and that upper lip gesture of his.

“He’s gotta be the cutest pup I’ve ever seen,” one person said.

“This face is what dreams are made of!!!” another remarked.

“Reuben I am praying that your family comes for you soon. You deserve to have a family to love you and share their life with you,” someone commented.

“Somebody pls save this little doggy boy! Don’t let that face go to waste!” one person noted.

The Licking County Humane Society does not adopt to people outside the state, the shelter told McClatchy News.

Licking County is about a 40-mile drive northeast of Columbus.

For more information on Reuben and other adoptable pets, click here.

