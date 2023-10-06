How Neenah Elevates the Unboxing Experience Without Compromising Sustainability

Elevating the unboxing experience for consumers is becoming increasingly important, especially as online shopping grows in popularity. And since the packaging is what the customer encounters before they see the product, the need to act and find better, sustainable alternatives is now.

To help stop the problem in its tracks, Neenah, a specialty paper products and design solutions company, is providing the industry with an assortment of premium products to elevate a brand’s packaging—all while keeping sustainability top of mind.

“Consumers notice different paper, especially when it feels heavier than expected. They notice uncoated textures and embellishments like embossing,” said Michele Pistone, marketing manager at Neenah. “If packaging feels premium, the brain is telling [the customer that] the product is also premium.”

Better experience for brands and consumers

Elements like secondary packaging—for example, a folding carton—play a vital role in “attracting the eye on shelf” and in the customer’s unboxing experience, according to Pistone.

“Paper gift cards in a giftable holder, a beautifully designed catalog, premium gift boxes, shopping bags and even in-store signage all work together to create a premium experience and an overall positive feeling that keeps customers coming back,” said Pistone. “If one of these elements feels out of sync it can affect the overall perception of a brand.”

To appeal to an audience looking for quality packaging, Neenah offers a range of innovative sustainable products from NEENAH® IMAGEMAX Paper Card, a paper alternative used for gift cards, to CONVERD®, a recyclable rigid board used for signage.

However, one of its latest innovations that’s pushing the needle forward for the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company is the NEENAH ENVIRONMENT® Mailer, a curbside recyclable mailer that can provide a premium unboxing experience for shoppers while helping its brand partners eliminate packaging waste. Designed for soft goods, the mailer can comfortably hold garments that don’t require a box or padding protection during shipment and includes a 2.5-inch gusseted bottom that can expand to hold bulky items.

Additionally, the mailer is verified as curbside recyclable—which is printed directly on the mailer alongside several sustainable certifications—indicating that it is made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) certified pulp and 50 percent post-consumer waste. The product is also Green-e® and Smartway® certified.

One key driver helping Neenah promote and educate brands on its offerings, like its NEENAH ENVIRONMENT® Mailer, is social media.

“Social media is a fantastic resource to both educate and promote our various products, allowing people to respond and ask for guidance, samples or a personal connection,” said Pistone. “We are continuously trying to reach decision-makers through various means, and social media is one tool helping push the needle forward.”

