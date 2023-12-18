Need more outlets? This surge protector has 6 plus 3 USB ports — and it's just $16 (60% off) with Prime

Nothing is more frustrating than a jam-packed outlet when you need to plug in or charge up. And there never seem to be enough outlets at home for your gadgets and electronic household items. An easy way to add more outlets (and keep them from using too much power) is to buy a surge protector, and right now a durable, reliable option is on sale for just $16 for Amazon Prime members — that's 60% off! Just in time to plug in all those new holiday gifts!

Why is this a good deal?

Though outlet extenders are usually pretty affordable, options with built-in surge protection tend to be a bit pricier — especially those from well-known brands like Huntkey. This one is currently half off at $20 (down from $40) on Amazon, but Amazon Prime members can get it for even less — just $16. That's 60% off.

Why do I need this?

This Huntkey surge protector doubles as an outlet extender and comes complete with six traditional AC outlets and three USB charging ports. Plug it into one of your existing wall outlets to instantly triple the number of outlets for one area. The USB charging ports have fast-charging technology, so you won't have to wait forever for your phone to reach 100%, like with traditional outlets and other surge protectors.

This game-changing outlet extender has built-in surge protection, six outlets, three USB ports and a phone stand. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 16,500 five-star reviews, this Huntkey multi-plug outlet is a customer favorite. Several shoppers say this surge protector is an absolute "must have" for several reasons.

"I had so many things to plug in but not enough outlets and this fixed my problem," wrote a five-star fan. "Plugged in, I have my phone, noise [machine], humidifier, baby camera screen and there is still space for more."

"Cleaned up a wiring rat's nest," raved another.

Another impressed shopper added that "the fast-charging USB ports make this a winner."

This enthused fan added: "This outlet is awesome. ... Best thing to do is to remove the existing outlet cover, plug in the new AC outlet and you can screw in the Huntkey into the outlet itself so it remains in place. The other nifty thing is the top of the outlet, you can place a device on top while it's charging. Phones and tablets can fit on the top."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

