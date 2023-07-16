'A summer lifesaver': Nurses and camp counselors love this neck fan — and it's down to $29
Most of the country is roasting right now. If you’ve ever been desperate enough to cool down that you resorted to draping yourself in a frozen towel, we have a heat wave remedy you might be interested in: the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan. The temperatures are only going to get higher, and right now you can get this ingenious cooling gadget for as little as $29, down from $40.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
Tiny turbine blades move air around your neck to keep you cool no matter where you are.
The lightweight Jisulife Portable Neck Fan is designed to hang comfortably around your neck the way you’d let headphones drape when you’re not using them. It uses tiny turbine blades to quietly move air around your neck. The blades are housed in food-grade silicone for maximum comfort, which also prevents sliding, so it can stay positioned the way you want it. Amazon shoppers love it — so far, it’s raked in 23,000 five-star reviews!
Heat-related health issues
For some, keeping cool isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity, especially if you've got heat-sensitive health issues.
“I get hot flashes and this fan tames it down immediately,” a relieved shopper shared. “Nice and cool. Makes my whole body feel cooler. Great for summer outdoor activities as well. I literally use mine in bed to help the intensity of my hot flashes.”
Outdoor events
Even when it’s hot, there are things we have to do, and things we just want to do, outside, but Amazon customers say this neck fan lets them get out and about comfortably in the heat.
“I went to Disney when it was 115 deg outside,” wrote a satisfied customer. “I felt cooler and it made a definite impact on my days at Disney. However, I would bring the charger with me next time. It lasted for about 7 hours being on constantly. Would work great for yard work.”
“Bought this for Coachella, knowing how much I hate crowds and heat,” a brave music lover shared. “Sardined in a sea of Frank Ocean fans at 90 degrees for over 4 hours, this thing saved my sanity and my body.”
Hot jobs
Work doesn’t stop for the heat. Whether it’s in the yard or indoors where you can’t turn up the A/C, the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan does the heavy lifting to keep you cool.
“I don’t know how I’ve gone without this in my life,” a happy shopper raved. “As a home health nurse this is a must!! I don’t know how many times I’ve gone into peoples homes and it feels like a blazing inferno in their house. Meanwhile I’m trying to do some massively time consuming wound care and trying to lift a leg or turn a person over while holding them up all at once. Not even halfway through it I look like I’ve been out in 110 degree temps with sweat pouring down me. It’s horrible. But THIS is going to save the day.”
“A summer lifesaver,” declared a cooled summer camp worker. “I work at a summer camp so I spend hours and hours outside every day during the summer and am often running around and being active in the sun. This fan has made my life so much better. It's light enough that I can almost forget that it's around my neck and even at it's lowest setting the moving air makes a HUGE difference.”
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
It's getting hot out there! Stay cool in your choice of five different colors (prices vary).
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
