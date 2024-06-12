Nearly 80-year-old historic Paso Robles motel reopens with new look. Take a peek inside

The River Lodge motel has sat at the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 101 for close to 80 years.

Passers-by and locals have long grown accustomed to the lodge’s eye-catching sign and its mid-century architecture that beckoned weary travelers into its modest and homey rooms. But today, if you peer past the sign you will find something that looks more like a Wes Anderson movie and less like a 77-year-old roadside motel.

The hotel recently underwent a major renovation, updating the property for modern visitors.

In a statement to The Tribune, hotel owner and creative director Lindsey Walker said the entire property was updated in the renovation rather than just the basic architectural structure of the buildings because of the state of the Lodge when the latest owners acquired it.

Prior to the renovation, the hotel stood vacant for nearly a decade before changing hands in a land ownership dispute involving the city of Paso Robles and another hotel group, Pacific West.

In 2018, it settled under the control of the Nomada Hotel group, the company that recently renovated the Farmhouse Motel in downtown Paso Robles. The group has directed the renovations.

Nomada Hotel Group owner and creative director Kimberly Walker told The Tribune her goal with the River Lodge was “to preserve a piece of Paso Robles history by creating a space that can be enjoyed by both the community and travelers to the region.”

After nearly three years of work, the River Lodge reopened to the public in May.

What has changed at historic Paso Robles motel?

San Luis Obispo based Campfire Construction broke ground on the renovation in August 2021. Landscape design was done by KD Janni Landscaping Inc., architecture design was done by architect Tom Jess of Arris Studio Architects and room design was done by Nomada Deco.

Drivers used to be able to see straight into the hotel from the road. Now an 8-foot-tall wall jets out of the ground shielding newly renovated grounds and rooms from the roar of the highway.

Where the parking lot previously was is a brand-new in-ground pool surrounded by landscaped sidewalks that criss-cross the lawn and connect furnished rooms to a new restaurant, fire pits and patios with cushioned seating.

Travelers of legal drinking age are able to access the adults-only pool with a pool-side bar. Those under the age of 21 are not allowed in the pool.

The project added three guest rooms, bringing the total number of rooms to 28.

Each room has been furnished with bespoke local furniture, according to the hotel’s website. A hammock also hangs on the front porch of each enclave and books cover the coffee tables and shelves.

Guests can check into their stay in a lobby that doubles as a local market selling artisan goods from local vendors.

The hotel also offers complimentary bikes and dog-friendly accommodations for additional cost.

Locals and travelers looking to explore the hotel’s new grounds are able to book newly refurbished rooms starting at $189 a night for two adults.

