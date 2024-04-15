NE Ohio has the best waterpark in the country, new study finds

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — When the glorious heat of summer hits it is only natural to look for a body of water to help cool down.

That’s easy to do in Northeast Ohio, as retailer SwimOutlet recently found the best waterpark in the U.S. is located right here.

For its list of best and worst waterparks in America, SwimOutlet scored Cedar Point Shores a 9.2 out of 10. They also predict the park is going to be inundated with people this upcoming season as it garnered the highest monthly Google searches of all.

Take a look at the Top 5 parks below:

Cedar Point Shores — Sandusky, Ohio Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park — Lake Buena Vista, Florida Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels — New Braunfels, Texas Aquatica Orlando — Orlando, Florida Water Country USA — Williamsburg, Virginia

Outdoor waterparks in Ohio: Big and small

The parks’ rankings were based on the following criteria: ticket prices, visitor ratings, rides, amenities and things offered, Google search and additional activities.

“It’s interesting to see how popular smaller parks like Cedar Point Shores are over the likes of giants such as Disney and Universal,” CMO Alexander Sienkiewicz said in a statement. “While those powerhouses will always polarize the theme park market, it’s encouraging to see that smaller providers can thrive in their niche and have a lot to shout about.”

The Cedar Point waterpark was far and away ranked the best, with No. 2 Disney’s overall rating calculated at 4.7. The worst ranked overall park in the study was 6 Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix at 1.7. Find the full list right here.

