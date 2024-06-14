NCR celebrates 11th anniversary with 10 excursions, live steam, on Father's Day weekend

The Northern Central Railway celebrates Father’s Day and its 11th anniversary this weekend, June 15 and 16, featuring three steam engines, one live, and a diesel locomotive. There will be 10 excursions over the weekend.

The Jeddo Coal “Mack,,a 1928 coal-burning standard gauge, will be on duty carrying passengers to Glen Rock. The compact, vintage workhorse of the Pennsylvania mining industry was made in Wilkes-Barre.

The Jeddo Coal 'Mac' a 1928 coal-burning engine will provide excursions on the NCR Father's Day weekend.

A late-1950s diesel locomotive will be making a trip to the Howard Tunnel.

The William H. Simpson No. 17, a replica of a 1860s locomotive and an ongoing 1877 Prince de Liege steam locomotive project will be on display. The #17 steam locomotive and Northern Central Railway’s passenger cars are replicas of the trains that traveled along the Northern Central during the Civil War, according to the NCR website.

For the first time, the NCR will offer guests the opportunity to climb aboard the steam engine and ride in the cab with the train’s engineers, according to a press release.

One of the organization's major fundraising weekends, all proceeds from ticket sales will go toward organizational operating expenses, according to executive director Ashley Zimmerman.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this weekend and in the future visit their website at northerncentralrailway.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Northern Central Railway celebrates Father's Day weekend with 10 rides