NCMC announces summer Luncheon Lecture series

PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College will have a wide range of topics presented this summer as part of its ongoing Luncheon Lecture series.

Beginning on June 6, all of the programs in the Luncheon Lecture summer series take place at noon on select Thursdays in the college’s Library Conference Center. Cost to attend is $15 and includes a buffet lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The series includes:

June 6: Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra Music Director Libor Ondras and Bay View Music Festival organist Kelly Hale will offer a lecture on two major works being presented at Bay View. On Friday, June 14, the orchestra and chorus will be joined by Hale to perform Camille Saint Saens’ “Organ Symphony” and Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.”

June 27: James Lake, communications specialist for the Michigan Department of Transportation’s North Region and the Mackinac Bridge Authority, will discuss past, current and upcoming road and bridge projects in northern Lower Michigan. He will outline strategies the department employs to mitigate the negative effects of road construction and address some of the most common misconceptions about the state’s transportation system.

July 25: Ron Bazman worked for more than 30 years as a controller for the Federal Aviation Administration at airports across the U.S., most recently as manager of airport operations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He will give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the job of keeping airliners and their passengers safe.

Aug. 8: Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, will provide an overview of the state of public health in Michigan. She will discuss several pressing public health issues in the state, including: the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, maternal and infant health, and vaccines for preventable diseases and sexually transmitted infections. Her appearance is underwritten in part by Friends of HDNW, a nonprofit organization supporting the mission of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

To register for a lecture, go to ncmclifelonglearning.com/events. To purchase multiple sessions at once, contact Cathy Degnan at (231) 439-6378 or email cdegnan@ncmich.edu. To view all of NCMC’s Lifelong Learning events, visit ncmclifelonglearning.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: NCMC announces summer Luncheon Lecture series