NC spot voted best glamping location in U.S.

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has some great camping spots, from the beaches to the mountains and everywhere in between.

But for those who aren’t fans of roughing it, don’t worry — you can also enjoy the outdoors without giving up creature comforts, because according to one group of readers, the state also has the best glamping location in the the country.

Readers of 10best.com, USA Today’s lifestyle and travel website, voted Sky Ridge Yurts in Bryson City to be the top spot for glamping in the U.S.

“Sky Ridge Yurts provides guests with a glimpse into the splendor of Appalachia with eight distinct structures all available for booking,” the site says. “Whether guests spring for the three-person Santeelah or six-person Fontana, each space comes equipped with cooking areas, full baths, and both heating and air conditioning.”

The glamping spot is located in the heart of the Smoky Mountains and aims to provide a vacation that’s “a little different, a little more, a little better than your last one,” according to the company’s website.

“At Sky Ridge, we strive to give our guests a place where they can relax and reconnect with themselves and with nature without giving up the comforts of home,” their website says. “Perched high atop a mountainous ridge line with a view that will take your breath away … You just might not want to leave.”

In addition to the yurts that are equipped with modern amenities, guests can also add on extra services and experiences like a massage or a mini photo session. Sky Ridge is also available as a wedding venue for small parties.

To celebrate their 10best.com 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards win, Sky Ridge Yurts is giving a discount for any new stays booked between now and May 30. Guests who use the code “THANKYOU” at checkout between now and then will get 24 percent off a stay.

Sky Ridge Yurts is located at 200 Sky Ridge Dr. off Highway 74, about a five hour drive from Raleigh. It is approximately 320 miles west of Raleigh and 76 miles west of Asheville.

10 Best Glamping Spots in 2024, as voted by 10best.com readers

1. Sky Ridge Yurts — Bryson, NC 2. Beaver Island Retreat — Beaver Island, MI 3. Piney River Ranch — Vail, CO 4. Treebones Resort — Big Sur, CA 5. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo — River Ranch, Florida 6. Nomad Ridge at The Wilds — Cumberland, OH 7. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort — Townsend, Tennessee 8. The Destination — Dadeville, AL 9. The Resort at Paws Up — Greenough, MT 10. Borealis Basecamp — Fairbanks, AK

