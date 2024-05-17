These NC and SC beach towns are among the best on the East Coast, Travel + Leisure says

It’s no secret that the Carolinas are home to several popular beaches that draw in travelers from all over the world, and a new report reveals which ones are the best along the East Coast.

Ahead of another sunny summer season, Travel + Leisure released a list of the 12 best beach towns from “the rocky shoreline of New England down to the flat beaches of the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida.”

Of all the beloved coastal getaways on the Eastern Seaboard, only three in North and South Carolina made the list.

Shameless plug: While you’re here, have you told us your favorite Carolinas beach town for our annual CharlotteFive summer guide? In the meantime, here’s more about Travel + Leisure’s favorites:

Duck, NC

Ranked no. 7, the town of Duck is Dare County’s northernmost community located in the Outer Banks.

“With one of the best beaches in North Carolina, this is the type of town where you can really kick back and take it easy,” the report says. “If you prefer to spend your vacation days on the move, take a spin around the beach town on a bike (you can rent one from Duck Cycle), head out on the water with Nor’ Banks Sailing & Watersports, or get your steps in while exploring the Duck Town Park and Boardwalk.”

Aside from its beaches, maritime forests, wetlands, and dunescapes, the northernmost town also has an 11 acre park, trail, several outdoor recreational activities, watersports, art galleries, festivals, concerts and more. (Fun fact: Duck is also the birthplace of the iconic Duck Donuts.)

Sullivan’s Island, SC

Beachgoers walk the broad expanse of the Sullivan’s Island beach front as kiteboarder’s sails fly in the distance.

Following Duck on the list is South Carolina’s Sullivan’s Island, ranked as the 8th best beach town on the East Coast.

“Just a short drive from downtown Charleston, the 2.5-mile-long island is a local favorite, thanks to its proximity, easy beach access, and number of incredible restaurants — including The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, and Poe’s Tavern,” Travel + Leisure’s report says. “Pro tip: Rent a bike from Sealand Adventure Sports to explore both Sullivan’s Island and neighboring Isle of Palms.”

Home to about 2,000 residents, Sullivan’s Island is a 2.5 mile long barrier island nestled near the entrance of the Charleston Harbor where you can go kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and more.

Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island is located in the Lowcountry about an hour outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Further down south, you can find the other Palmetto State destination boasted as one of the best beach towns on the coast, Hilton Head Island.

“If you’ve traveled to Hilton Head Island even just once, you know it’s the kind of destination that feels like home the moment you arrive; it’s just that special,” the report says. “An easy weekend trip from Savannah, this part of the Lowcountry boasts more than 12 miles of sandy beaches, 30 golf courses, and endless ways to spend a long, leisurely day. Watch the boats arrive at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, learn about the island’s history from a Gullah Heritage Trail Tours guide, search out dolphins with Dolphin Discoveries Nature Tours, or pick up fresh seafood at Hilton Head Farmers Market.”

Located about an hour outside of Savannah, Georgia, Hilton Head is a popular small beach town with a lot of indoor and outdoor activities, watersports and more.

Of the 12 best beach towns on the East Coast, Kennebunkport, Maine ranked at the top of Travel + Leisure’s list. You can find the full report of top-rated destinations online at www.travelandleisure.com.