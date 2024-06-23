NC 4th of July Festival: What to know about the parking, bands and fireworks

The North Carolina 4th of July Festival parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The 229th North Carolina 4th of July Festival will be held Friday, June 28-Thursday, July 4, in Southport and Oak Island. Each year more than 45,000 people gather to celebrate the country's independence.

Here's what to know.

What's happening?

The North Carolina 4th of July Festival kicks off Friday, June 28.

The city of Southport will have its welcoming ceremony at 6 p.m. on Fort Johnston Garrison Lawn, 203 E. Bay St., Southport, follow by the reading of The Declaration of Independence at 6:15 p.m.

Monday, July 1 kicks off Beach Day on Oak Island. A welcoming ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Middleton Park Extension 46th Street and Dolphin Drive. There will be plenty of "Beach Day" activities held including a Beach Day Jimmy Buffet Karaoke Sing for sixth graders and up beginning at 1 p.m. Concluding Beach Day will be the Beach Day town of Oak Island anniversary fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Oak Island Pier, 705 Ocean Drive.

Throughout the festival there will be arts and crafts vendors, food concessions, the 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial, summer regional art show, firefighters' freedom competition and apparatus expo. Other events include UWPA Live Pro Wrestling, the Naturalization ceremony, the Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club Reverse Classic Care Parade and more.

Bands and entertainment

The 440th Army Ceremonial Band, a band of citizen soldiers, will perform at the NC 4th of July Festival.

The 440th Army Ceremonial Band

20 Ride (Zac Brown Tribute) band

The Sea Notes Choral Society's patriotic concert

A gospel sing

Brunswick Big Band

Brunswick Summer Wind Ensemble

LunaSea, a nine-piece rock and soul party band

Salty Dawgs, a seven-member Southport-based band that plays eclectic mix of musical genres including rock, blues, pop, country and funk.

Street dance with The Embers, classic R&B

The Doorsmen will play an electrifying blend of pop and rock music

Liquid Pleasure Band

Over the River Theatre Company will present "The Complete History of America"

Parade and fireworks

Two favorite things about the North Carolina 4th of July Festival are the parade and fireworks.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, traveling down Moore and Howe Streets.

Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. July 4 at the Southport Waterfront Park. The North Carolina 4th of July Festival will conclude with a band returning to the Waterfront Stage from 9:30-10 p.m.

Parking

A park-and-ride trolley will be available to transport people to downtown Southport for festival events from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4. The free trolley will run on a first-come, first-served basis, from Southport Elementary School, 701 W. Ninth St. to the designated "Trolley Stop" at the intersection of Moore and Howe streets.

The festival is drug and alcohol-free. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Do not bring pets or personal fireworks.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: NC 4th of July Festival: What to know about events, fireworks and more