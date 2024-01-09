NBA Star Rui Hachimura Nets an All-New Los Angeles Farmhouse

Riding high off a recently inked three-year, $51 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura has invested some of that cash into a modern farmhouse-style residence in a prime section of Encino.

Originally listed for a speck under $7.5 million, records show the all-new property went for a discounted $7.2 million to the history-making forward—the first-ever Japanese-born player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2019.

Completed this year, the two-story home features six bedrooms and seven baths spread across almost 7,350 square feet of living space adorned throughout with brushed natural stone, carbon cold-rolled steel, white oak, Douglas fir, Ceppo di Gré limestone, gunmetal finishes and reeded glass. Glass doors offer seamless indoor-outdoor environs, and amenities include a movie theater and gym.

Hachimura’s recently acquired residence sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, amid a walled and gated parcel spanning a third of an acre, with a driveway tucked off to the side of the two-tone gray and charcoal structure emptying out at an attached three-car garage boasting sleek black doors. From there, the front door opens into an entry hallway that flows to an office with built-in shelving on one side and a living room that spills out to an enclosed patio sporting a fire-pit on the other.

Additional main-level highlights include a wet bar-equipped dining room and spacious family room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, plus access to not one but two outdoor spaces that are ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. An adjoining gourmet kitchen is outfitted with two islands, top-tier appliances and a butler’s pantry.

A floating glass staircase heads upstairs, where a fireside master retreat comes complete with a balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired bath decked out with dual vanities, a soaking tub and an oversized double shower; and outdoors, the private backyard is laced with olive and Italian cypress trees, and hosts a pool and spa flanked by a sundeck, kitchen and barbecue setup, and fireside lounge area. There’s also a fully permitted accessory dwelling unit with its own kitchenette and living area.

The 25-year-old native of Toyama, Japan, was traded to the Lakers in early 2023. Previously a restricted free agent, the forward’s current contract with the team earns him an average annual salary of around $17 million. He’s also known for having appeared on the hit Tokyo reality show Terrace House.

The listing was held by Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty and Sally Forster Jones of Compass; Michael Henderson of Compass repped Hachimura.

