NBA exec lists $10 million condo at the Tampa Edition. See inside

A condo that was once the most expensive ever sold in Tampa Bay is now up for grabs again — this time for $10 million.

NBA executive William Koening and his wife, Melinda Witmer, bought the 5,107-square-foot unit at 1000 Water St. for just under $8 million in 2022. That record-breaking sale was topped months later by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his wife Penny, who purchased a unit in the same building for $8.34 million.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home is on the 22nd floor of the Tampa Edition hotel in the Water Street neighborhood. It’s one of just 37 residences in the building.

Eric Dungy, the co-listing agent with Compass Florida, said the couple never got the chance to move in.

“An NFL athlete ended up renting the home from them and then after he moved out, a musician then moved in and rented the home,” he said.

Unit 2201 has a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a soaking tub in the primary bathroom and 1,500 square feet of private outdoor living space offering city views.

The buyer will have access to all hotel amenities including the spa, the rooftop pool, gym, room service, concierge and valet. There is also a private entrance for condo owners.

“It’s the ultimate luxury lifestyle,” said the other listing agent with Compass Florida, Jon Fincher. “There’s really nothing else like it in the entire city.”