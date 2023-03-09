"My skin is tighter and softer": This anti-aging cream is down to just $14 at Amazon

Aging comes in many forms — crow's feet, smile lines, sagging — but one of the most irritating to treat is crepe-y skin. It feels and looks fragile and thin, plus it tends to be on large swaths of your body, meaning that any product you use to treat it needs to be heavy duty (and not come in a tiny, expensive jar). Lucky for us, Amazon has a big jar of goop on sale that shoppers have long been raving about for its anti-aging effects: the Naturewell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream.

This cream is packed with micro-encapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin. It helps boost elasticity and firmness, as well as improve skin texture and tone. Plus, the made-in-the-USA cream is cruelty-, paraben-, dye- and gluten-free. And it's also free of artificial colors and flavors. It can be used all over your body (including your face) and comes in a huge 16-ounce tub. Most importantly: It works.

The sheer number of rave reviews it has says it all — nearly 7,000 five-star reviews. Needless to say, they're delighted with how magical it was on crepe-y skin, especially on their hands.

"I love how this cream feels," shared one reviewer. "When you pump some into your hand it feels thick like it's gonna end up being greasy but it's not! The backs of my hands were getting crepe-y like another reviewer mentioned, after just a few applications that is gone!"

Save big on this XXL tub. (Photo: Amazon)

One reviewer, who said she "wished [she] could give more than five stars" noted:

"I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate. My skin has a glow about it. No easy feat for 65-year-old skin. Buy it. You won't regret it."

It's not just for crepe-y skin, either — some reviewers noticed that it did a number on other problem areas:

"Sun spots are fading after just one week!" raved a happy shopper. My 50-year-old sun-damaged skin is looking and feeling so much better!"

"I’ve noticed great improvements since using this product," reported another rave reviewer. "I don’t have the bags under my eyes that I used to and my skin is tighter and softer."

This reviewer put it best: "Should be called miracle cream. Not only does it soften your skin, it gets rid of hyperpigmentation. I look younger already!"

