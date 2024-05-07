'Nature deficit disorder' affecting today's children is topic of Kiwanis Oak Ridge meeting

A representative of Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning will talk May 14 to the Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge about plans for a pilot program to end “nature deficit disorder” in children.

The meeting will be at noon at the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

A news release said Nancy Manning will share highlights of the impact TCWP has had on protecting and advocating for our wild lands and waters. She will further discuss the “Explore and Restore” program, which will engage children in hands-on exploration of nature, including the study of birds, botany, soil and wildlife while they also participate in restoration of natural areas.

Kiwanis members from other clubs are welcome.

