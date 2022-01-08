My cat is obsessed with this all-natural wool cave — and it's under $40 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Any cat owner will tell you that their cat loves to hide in the most far-fetched spots. My cat — Chooch — is no different. Her favorite sneaky spot is inside my closet, which I have to keep closed with baby-proof locks. After all, I wear a lot of black, and her fur is mostly a snowy white.
While I'm not likely to ever let her have free reign in my closet — there aren't enough lint rollers in the world that will clean up the mess she will leave on my beloved cashmere and wool sweaters — I can get her the next best thing. The iPrimio Wool Large Cat Cave is just that — a dark, soft cave — and it feels just like the sweaters she's obsessed with taking naps on.
The cave is made out of all-natural New Zealand–sourced wool, so it's super soft, plus it's completely flexible, so your feline friend can either pop inside the opening or lie on top of it. It's made to be smushed, and it pops right back into its original shape. The natural boiled wool also keeps your kitty warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, the opening is large enough for bigger cats — Chooch is a hefty girl, and she can easily fit inside and have plenty of room to spread out.
I have to admit, I didn't expect the bed to be such a hit right away. But the moment I placed it on the floor, she immediately ran over to sniff it and climb inside. She's since made it her home, and even pulled a few of her favorite catnip toys inside to snuggle with. It's not an eyesore, either — it comes in a ton of neutral colors, plus blue, pink, and even one with a kitty face on it.
I'm far from the bed's only fan — it has amassed over 700 five-star reviews. Said one: "The second I unwrapped this, my cat strolled right in! She seriously has not come out since. We may never see her again...should we be worried?"
Another said her senior cat adores it! "My 15-year-old cat got into the bed within a minute of [my] taking it out of the box on Christmas!!" she shared. "The material is excellent quality, super thick and sturdy, you can tell how comfy and cozy he is in it. There is ZERO odor to the product. The aesthetic of the nest is so great, too — very neutral to blend into the decor of my home."
Even scaredy-cats approve! "My kitty is a rescue and has had a lot of trauma prior to being rescued from the shelter," one five-star reviewer noted. "She feels so secure in this cat cave. It's in a secluded area with a sheet shielding the entrance to it, so she runs to it when the UPS truck drives up or when strangers come over. She feels very secure in it and it keeps her calm until she knows the 'danger' has gone."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
