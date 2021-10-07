Cartoon Network highlights Black hair in 3-part internet series

Cartoon Network is celebrating Black hair.

Last week, the popular children's network premiered their new three-part internet series My HAIRstory! on YouTube where celebrity stylist Kim Kimble, who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, gives tutorials on all things natural hair using styles inspired by the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network show Craig of the Creek.

In the first episode, Kimble talks about how to have a successful wash day after her young client, Aria, who is the daughter of influencer Dayna Bolden, chose a braided high bun style from a selection of photos of characters from the show.

"This series amplifies the beauty of our hair all inspired by Craig of the Creek on Cartoon Network. In this three-part hair tutorial, we will celebrate the fresh fades, lovely locs and curly coils of kids. Over the years, I've had the pleasure of styling all kinds of hair from Beyoncé to Oprah, family members to friends. Even if doing hair is not your thing, you walk away from this episode feeling empowered and equipped to wash and style your little one's hair," Kimble explained during the first episode.

She demonstrated her tips and tricks to make wash day a breeze while also showing how she created the braided bun style Aria chose.

According to a press release, the next episode, which will premiere next week, is set to honor Hispanic Heritage Month while also highlighting the importance of protective styling on Black and Brown hair while styling Haydee Belle, who is Afro-Latina. The final episode will talk about loc care, with Kimble partnering with loctician Joseph Barreto to style his son Josiah’s hair into a cool Mohawk.

Cartoon Network is also encouraging fans to participate in the series by sharing their favorite hairstyles from Craig and tagging the network along with the hashtags "#MyHairStory, #CraigoftheCreek and #CartoonNetwork" on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.