This non-toxic deodorant has nearly 46,000 five-star Amazon ratings —and it’s on sale 'til midnight!
When it comes to natural, non-toxic deodorants, it’s hit or miss. Some provide no protection at all. Others leave you with a “strange scent” that’s “like B.O. mixed with very old cologne/perfume,” as one customer eloquently put it.
But then there are the natural deodorants that work hard all day long, keeping you fresh without potentially harmful chemicals. Native is one of those brands, according to thousands of glowing Amazon reviews. Today, you can save more than 30 percent on this deodorant in three crowd-pleasing scents and finally “lift your arms with confidence.”
This Native three-pack includes deodorant sticks in Cucumber & Mint, Coconut & Vanilla and Lavender & Rose. Each one is completely aluminum-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and paraben-free, has never been tested on animals and won’t stain your clothes. So you can feel good about what you’re buying and feel confident that you’ll be odor-free all day.
One mom was happy to report that everything’s been coming up roses since her son started using Native deodorant. “He used to smell like a used hockey jersey, but now he smells great!,” she wrote.
Another shopper landed on Native after testing “every brand of natural, aluminum free, deodorant I could find,” and concluded that they’re finally “not cringing from my own odor by 2pm!!”
Native contains no pore-clogging antiperspirant, so your body is still capable of sweating normally. But if “normal” sweating for you means soaking a t-shirt in under an hour during the hottest part of summer, Natives offers the peace of mind of knowing that sweat does not equal stink.
“It is the BEST natural deodorant I have ever used and I’m a SWEATER,” confirmed an Amazon shopper. “I never stink, even after a long kickboxing or spin class.”
Native deodorants—which are more than $11 off today for three—were formulated to keep both women and men smelling and feeling great even after a vigorous workout or a record-breaking heat wave. And it won’t leave residue or any kind of lingering moisture behind. It rolls on light and dry and stays that way all day long.
Take it from this shopper, who has “tried so many deodorants in an effort to keep the dreaded sweaty odor away, with no luck.” After stocking up on Native, though, “I'm happy to report that I am not stuck with the stank any longer!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
