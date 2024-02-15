Native American Health Center Announces New Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anjuli Piya

Dr. Anjuli Piya is the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of The Native American Health Center. (photo/Courtesy)

Dr. Anjuli Piya is the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of The Native American Health Center (NAHC) in Oakland, Cali., the center announced today.

Piya will oversee NAHC’s medical department across 12 locations, managing the delivery of high-quality patient care and fostering collaboration for strategic planning and quality improvement. She will also work closely with NAHC’s Executive Leadership Team to enhance access to healthcare services, improve care quality, and advance the organization towards Patient-Centered Medical Home certification and agency accreditation.

Piya began her medical career as an internist in Nepal before moving to the United States in 2008. After completing her residency in Ohio at the Canton Medical Education Foundation, she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and served at Kaiser Health from 2012 to 2020. Piya joined NAHC in 2020 as a lead provider and then as Medical Director.

Under Piya’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, NAHC played a crucial role in community-wide vaccination efforts, according to a statement from NAHC.

“Dr. Piya’s exceptional leadership skills, combined with her deep understanding of our community’s healthcare needs, make her the ideal CMO,” NAHC’s CEO, Natalie Aguilera, said in a statement. “Her appointment marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide the best possible care to those we serve.”

Piya emphasized her personal connection to the communities served by NAHC, acknowledging the importance of culture in healthcare.

“As a resident of the community, I am not only a healthcare provider but a neighbor, deeply invested in the well-being of those around me,” Piya said in a statement. “I believe that understanding and respecting the cultural nuances and diverse experiences within our community is essential for providing effective and empathetic care.”

NAHC has provided care to Native Americans and community members in the Bay Area since 1972. The Bay area is home to one of the largest intertribal American Indian urban populations in the United States. NAHC serves 15,000 patients annually, according to its website.

