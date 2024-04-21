It’s National Volunteer Month. Here are 24 people making a big difference in Centre County

Editor’s note: Each year, the Centre County Council for Human Services honors volunteers who work to further the mission of CCCHS’ member agencies. The Rose Cologne Volunteer Recognition is named after the first recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Centre County volunteers are invaluable to Centre County Council for Human Services (CCCHS) nonprofit members by donating their time and skills.

These volunteers show up when they are asked, complete necessary tasks and consequently ease the load of nonprofit staff members. With the assistance of these volunteers, our community residents are able to access health care, housing and counseling services, among many others.

CCCHS knows the worth of these individuals and the time they spend at each of our member organizations. We want to celebrate the outstanding volunteers for their selfless contributions to our member organizations at the annual Rose Cologne Dinner & Volunteer Recognition. Happy National Volunteer Month!

Karen M. Lambert, CCCHS board president

Simone Mileto

Agency: Housing Transitions

Length of service: 1 year

Roles: He answers the phone and directs callers to the correct case manager and helps out in our offices and shelter with the lifting of heavy objects. Simone always brightens our day, as he is all smiles and a very kind person.

Reason for volunteering: “Housing transitions has allowed to me to serve our local community through various opportunities such as ripping out toilets or installing AC units. I come back because of the consistent kindness and generosity of the staff at Housing Transitions”

Kyle Peck

Agency: Jana Marie Foundation

Length of service: 8-10 years

Roles: Partner with Doing Good with Wood; helping to build Tranquility Stations, JAM Fest Partnership; helping with youth programs; and more!

Reason for volunteering: “(Doing Good with Wood) works with Jana Marie Foundation because we understand the importance of mental health and related issues. We know it’s a difficult landscape to navigate, requiring knowledge of many topics as well as interpersonal skills, compassion, and the courage to have delicate, difficult conversations.”

Laura Leites

Agency: Tides, Inc.

Length of service: 10 years

Roles: Tides Night program facilitator for teens and adult groups, and board member

Reason for volunteering: “I volunteer for Tides because I share the belief that nobody needs to grieve alone. The caring environment Tides and its volunteers provide to the families makes a transformational difference in their grieving journey. I feel honored to be part of their journey, always inspired by their love and resilience.”

Marie Bianco and Carol Eubanks

Agency: Foxdale Village

Length of service: combined over 10 years

Roles: Marie and Carol are both art curators for the resident Arts and Acquisitions Committee at Foxdale. They are actively involved in selecting and arranging art pieces throughout the Foxdale community. Recently, they worked to curate themed art displays within our health care neighborhoods, working with over 260 individual pieces to create themed art galleries.

Reason for volunteering: “Art makes me happy and I enjoy bringing that pleasure to others. I feel one should give back to their community and making Foxdale an open, inviting, and stimulating place is my goal.”

Harry Miller

Agency: State College Meals on Wheels

Length of service: One year and four months

Roles: Harry has supported our program, taking on the role as “Park Forest Monday” and substitute route driver. Harry has also acted as our in-house moving specialist, skillfully directing the move of an extraordinarily large freezer to another location. Harry answers the call for help whenever it is rendered and has been known to take three routes a week to help in our challenging staffing periods. Harry gives much to our community, also volunteering at other nonprofits during his free time. We are certainly blessed to have Harry as a member of our Meals on Wheels family.

Reason for volunteering: Harry has an amazing mantra for his retirement: ”I want to fill my days helping others. “ He feels that delivering home cooked meals to our clients makes a huge impact in our community — one person and one smile at a time.

Jim Tate

Agency: Village at Penn State

Length of service: 5 years

Roles: Chairman of the Village Resident Recycling committee. He developed and implemented a recycling plan with the goal of convincing all VPS residents to be routine recyclers. “Our strategy has been to continuously educate our residents on why recycling is a necessity, publicize how to recycle within VPS, routinely add items to our recycling list that have traditionally been considered trash, and to be hands-on for those recyclables that require separate delivery to Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority and other locations.”

Reason for volunteering: “Because there is a need. I can fulfill that as a result of my many years of experience as a recycling volunteer. Diverting recyclable items from the trash dumpster to the CCR&RA puts a smile on my face and I like to think I am protecting and preserving our planet.”

Connie Schulz

Agency: Park Forest Preschool

Length of service: 4 years

Roles: Connie joined Park Forest Preschool board of directors four years ago. She currently serves as the chair of our Publicity and Outreach committee. Connie shares her remarkable talent of building bridges by facilitating meetings and collaboration among agencies. Her incredible knowledge of the many community resources is extremely helpful. She created a resource manual of all the support programs in Centre County for our staff and families to access. Connie is an artful writer and has published many Helping Hands articles on behalf of the preschool. Connie’s welcoming and compassionate approach to everyone she meets, is encouraging and uplifting.

Reason for volunteering: “After spending Tuesday mornings with the parent groups at Park Forest Preschool over many years, I developed an attachment to the program. In retirement, I wanted to be involved in a different way, and I accepted an invitation to join the board and to assist with public relations and outreach.”

Dr. Nancy Chiswick

Agency: Constitution Day Centre Inc.

Length of service: 8 years

Roles: Board director, exhibitor, video presenter, roundtable presenter, donor

Reason for volunteering: “The Constitution is the foundation of our American Democracy. Our Constitution seems short and simple but can be very complicated to apply to real life. I want to help every citizen understand and appreciate it, because if we don’t support the rule of law, all Americans will lose freedoms.”

Sue Vidmar

Agency: Mid-State Literacy Council

Length of service: 2 years

Roles: Tutors language learners, supports technology workshops, provides office support, serves on Spelling Bee Fundraising Committee

Reason for volunteering: “As the daughter of refugees, I was particularly drawn to Mid-State Literacy Council because of their commitment to helping ESL students feel supported, which is why I became an ESL tutor. The bonus of volunteering is the special friendships formed with ESL students and the incredible staff at MSLC.”

Dave Woodle

Agency: State College Food Bank

Length of service: 10 years

Roles: Dave’s volunteer roles at the Food Bank span strategic planning with the board of directors, weekly stocking and donation processing in our pantry with his wife Hollie, and project management of our new building renovation since October 2022. Most recently, you might find him building shelves or painting in the new building! His diverse contributions demonstrate steadfast dedication to our mission.

Reason for volunteering: “I believe in everyone’s right to food and shelter and the SCFB excels in providing food assistance within our community. The ultimate success of any organization depends on solid team support from all members, so I appreciate the contributions of all volunteers and staff that make the SCFB successful.”

Sylvia Feldman

Agency: Centre County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Prison Society

Length of service: 6 years

Roles: Sylvia serves as the Convener for the Pennsylvania Prison Society at Rockview State Prison. In this role, she acts as the primary contact for Rockview: She receives visitation requests, organizes and prioritizes them, and distributes them accordingly. The prioritization of requests is crucial, as Sylvia must assess and prioritize them based on the urgency of each situation. Additionally, she provides a synopsis for every inquiry, as many are handwritten. This ensures that other volunteers can easily read and understand the requests for advocacy. Sylvia also holds the role of an official visitor and provides training for others in this capacity.

Reason for volunteering: “Volunteering with the PA Prison Society has provided enrichment beyond my expectations. It has made me less judgmental, and has fostered a recognition of the good qualities and basic humanity that we all possess. My colleagues are some of the most selfless and hardworking people that I know.”

Heather Benjamin

Agency: Centre Volunteers in Medicine

Length of service: 18 years

Roles: Heather has volunteered in our lab as a phlebotomist.

Reason for volunteering: “Everyone I’ve ever met has something to offer the world and there is no better example than CVIM. No person should have to live without quality health care. CVIM provides individuals the opportunity to come together to create a real solution for our community just by sharing time and experience.”

Janie Prichard

Agency: Strawberry Fields, Inc.

Length of service: 2 1/2 years

Roles: Janie is a dedicated volunteer job coach at Good Day Cafe. Good Day Cafe, a branch of Strawberry Fields, provides meaningful employment to individuals with autism, intellectual disabilities, and mental health diagnoses. Job coaches like Janie offer individualized support, encouragement and guidance, sometimes throughout an entire shift. This tailored on-the-job assistance creates a supportive environment where Good Day Café employees thrive.

We extend a heartfelt thank you to Janie and all the amazing volunteers at Good Day Café and Strawberry Fields. Your dedication and talents directly support our mission to empower individuals and enrich lives.

Reason for volunteering: “I am honored to receive this recognition for my volunteer work at Good Day Cafe. I have fun every time I am there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Good Day and Strawberry Fields team. Thank you!”

Joe Cortazzo

Agency: State College Community Land Trust

Length of service: 7 years

Roles: Board member, Homeowners Committee member, Maintenance Committee member, Real Estate & Rehab Committee member

Reason for volunteering: “Every human needs affordable access to food, water, oxygen, and shelter. State College’s complex housing market has created unaffordable homes. The State College Community Land Trust’s (SCCLT) model enables homes to be affordable. The productive and collaborative nature of SCCLT’s staff and volunteers is refreshing to me.”

Keriann Smith

Agency: Centre County Youth Service Bureau

Length of service: 10 years

Roles: In 2014, while working at a local hotel, Keriann was excited to host an annual event that included movies, spa treatments, snacks and swimming for residents of YSB’s Stormbreak Girls Group Home. Since 2016, Keriann has organized an annual winter clothing drive that benefits YSB’s Burrowes Street Youth Haven teen shelter and has worked to secure auction items and volunteers for YSB’s fundraising events. In 2021, Keriann became a volunteer mentor in YSB’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program. She also currently serves on YSB’s Board of Directors and their Big Brothers Big Sisters Advisory Council.

Reason for volunteering: “Volunteering with YSB over the past ten years has been more than just a commitment; it’s been a journey of compassion and dedication. YSB’s unwavering focus on serving local children drew me in, reminding me that every small act of kindness can shape a brighter future.”

Kya Gresh and Jake Rosenberger

Agency: ACRES Project

Length of service: 4 years

Roles: There are very few jobs that Kya and Jake do not do at ACRES. They plant seedlings for our greenspace. They check the chemistry of our aquaponics system. Jake’s specialty is the float bed and keeping the floors in the greenhouse spotless. They harvest and sell our vegetables at the farmstand. Jake and Kya also attend craft shows together where they sell our handmade items. Together they can always be seen our fundraising events sharing the great things ACRES does. Kya also works as a job coach and skill development trainer for our employment program.

Reason for volunteering: “From the moment I joined ACRES, I felt like I became part of a close-knit family. The meaningful work I engage in and the fantastic colleagues I collaborate with make my time at ACRES truly fulfilling.”

Randi Nesteruk and Earl Lybarger

Agency: SCORE - Central PA Chapter

Length of service: Randi, 2 1/2 years; Earl, 10 years

Roles: Randi: event planner, Signature Event and Executive Committees; Earl: Treasurer, Executive and Signature Event Committees

Reason for volunteering: Randi: SCORE has provided an opportunity to learn, collaborate and expand her horizons. Earl: Because he enjoys learning what people are interested in doing and understanding their life goals.

Raymond Buonora

Agency: Centre Helps

Length of service: 2 years

Roles: Raymond exemplifies the heart and soul of a dedicated Centre Helps hotline counselor volunteer. Graced with incredible empathic counseling skills and compassion, he has helped hundreds of clients. His special ability to create a warm, welcoming and collaborative learning environment for other volunteers sets him apart as a beacon of strength, a leader and a role model at Centre Helps.

Reason for volunteering: “Volunteering at Centre Helps fills my heart with joy and purpose. I deeply value offering people a secure space to express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences. I’m grateful and proud to share this space with callers so that they feel ready to take on overwhelming situations.”

Donna Trapp

Agency: American Association of University Women - State College

Length of service: 20 years

Roles: Webmaster, Communications liaison, Funds Distribution Co-chair, Used Book Sale Co-Chair

Reason for volunteering: “The Used Book Sale is what lured me into the organization. Once I realized the positive impact money from the sale has in the community, I felt like I should help more. I love the excitement of the sale; seeing people return annually; enjoying the fruits of many volunteers’ labors!”

Sue Bosak

Agency: Bridge of Hope Centre County

Length of service: 6 years

Roles: Board member, Treasurer and Vice Chair

Reason for volunteering: “When I first learned of Bridge of Hope I felt an immediate connection to the mission. I wished Bridge of Hope would have come into my life earlier as I struggled in a bad relationship. This program gives women the courage and support to change the trajectory of their lives.”

Amy Timan

Agency: Juniper Communities

Length of service: 7 years

Roles: Led Tai Chi, Qui Gong, Yoga programs at Juniper. Led sing-a-longs, worked with local girl scout troops to lead scout sings with residents. Volunteered as a cast assistant to residents in two Broadway Senior productions.

Reason for volunteering: “I began volunteering because I love the spirit of Juniper and the opportunity to inspire and assist others as they explore and maintain their life interests and habits.”