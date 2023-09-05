National TV Awards: Will Phillip Schofield scandal dent This Morning's chances?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield collected the award for best daytime show at last year's NTAs

This Morning will hope to defend its best daytime show title at the National Television Awards later, following the controversy around Phillip Schofield.

The show was plunged into crisis in May when Schofield quit after admitting he lied about an affair with a colleague.

That didn't prevent it from being nominated again for best daytime show.

Schofield and co-host Holly Willoughby were overlooked in the nominations for best presenter, but This Morning's Alison Hammond is in the running.

Hammond has stood in alongside Willoughby on the programme following Schofield's departure.

She will hope to break Ant and Dec's 21-year winning streak in the best presenter category, as will fellow nominees Claudia Winkleman, Martin Lewis and Bradley Walsh.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are hoping for their 22nd win in a row

This Morning is on a 12-year winning streak of its own in the daytime, live magazine and topical magazine programme categories.

This year, it has been nominated for best daytime programme alongside The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop.

The National TV awards are nominated and voted for solely by the public so all eyes will be on how the show will fare on Tuesday.

Following the Schofield revelations, This Morning was also accused by former contributor Dr Ranj Singh and a number of other staff of having a toxic work culture.

When asked if he would use jokes about This Morning in his NTAs script, ceremony host Joel Dommett told the PA news agency: "I feel like I've never really been that comic to be honest, it's the job of other comics to do that.

"I think that it is a really important part of comedy, but that's not really where I fit in and I think it's also not what the NTAs is necessarily about."

Posthumous recognition

Meanwhile, two shows presented by Ant and Dec - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway - are in contention for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award, up against Gogglebox and The Masked Singer.

The best talent show hopefuls are Britain's Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee.

Elsewhere, Dame Deborah James and Paul O'Grady have been posthumously recognised.

Dame Deborah, who died last year at 40 of bowel cancer, is recognised in the authored documentary category for Bowelbabe In Her Own Words; while presenter and comedian O'Grady, who died earlier this year, is nominated in the factual entertainment category for his show For The Love Of Dogs.

BBC drama Happy Valley is nominated for several awards including best returning drama, while two of its stars, James Norton and Sarah Lancashire, will go head-to-head in the best drama performance category.

The recipient of the special recognition award, which last year went to Sir Lenny Henry, will be announced on the night.

The National TV Awards will be live on ITV from 20:00-22:30 BST on Tuesday.