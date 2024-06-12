National organization supports locals in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When creating summer plans, sometimes the first thing kids think about is vacation. One national organization is bringing summer fun to Champaign County, but also adding a few jobs to the mix.

Catholic Heart Work Camp has been around Champaign for 17 years. They send teenagers and adults to different cities to help out communities.

“We have individual residents who need things like weeding and trimming bushes, painting, cleaning their houses,” Camp Manager Emily Polonus said.

More than 100 campers helped with planting and building flower beds for an Urbana native.

Mary Grace Toole has been apart of the program for four years.

“I think it’s really satisfying to be able to see how much you can help another person, especially one-on-one and directly,” she said. “And I think it’s just a really great experience to have.”

For Nathaniel Marsh, this is his first time joining the other campers.

“I wasn’t sure about coming, but it’s only the second day, and I’m already excited to be here,” Marsh said.

They both said their favorite part is building a connection with people they’re working for.

“Not all the work sites have that same opportunity to be able to meet their people one-on-one,” Toole said. “But it’s really nice to be able to have conversations with them and get to know them — and not just work for them, but get to know them on a personal level.”

Polonus said their main goal is to prepare the kids for the real world in all aspects of life.

“It’s building up the teenagers of the world, of the church, giving them tools of all kinds: interpersonal skills, physical skills, spiritual skills.”

The campers have one message:

“Sign up, y’all!”

The campers will be volunteering in Champaign County for one week. This year, they had people from Mississippi, Michigan, and Minnesota. If you’d like to join in on the fun, click here.

