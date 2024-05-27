National Mill Dog Rescue: Appointment-free microchips

(PEYTON, Colo.) — On Monday, May 27, National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) is offering a microchip to anyone who stops by from Noon to 4 p.m.

NMDR said no appointment would be needed and there is a suggested donation of $25. The event is for Chip Your Pet Month which is in May.

NMDR can be found at 5335 J D Johnson Road near North Peyton Highway.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.