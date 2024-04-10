National Library Week highlights Perry Public Library’s connection with the community

This year’s National Library Week theme helps highlight Perry Public Library’s logo, “More than just books,” as the library offers a variety of programs and resources as well as a gathering place for the community.

“We’re such a social hub. When we have our programs, it’s a great opportunity to meet other people within the community,” Library Director Misty VonBehren said. “What we like to say is we’re a safe, comfortable place and we will welcome you.”

National Library Week kicked off on April 7 and runs through April 13. This year’s theme is “Ready, Set, Library!”

“It’s all about libraries connecting communities and enriching people’s lives in ways that they might not realize,” Adult Services Librarian Mindy Farmer said.

VonBehren added that the week is a good time to remind people that the library is here and that they offer much more beyond books.

“One of our more unique things is called the Adventure Pass. If you have a library card 18 years and older, once every 365 days you can get free tickets for two adults and two children to Blank Park Zoo, Science Center of Iowa, our local theater and our local rec center, all for free,” she said.

The library also offers a variety of services, including faxing and copying, resume building, a food recovery program and more.

“Basically if there’s something that you need, please ask us because we are more than happy to help if we can,” VonBehren said.

Farmer recently saw a post on the Perry Iowa Community Facebook page asking for help to find a local tutor. She was able to tell them the local library offers free live tutoring support through the State Library of Iowa.

“I don’t think people actually recognize the wealth of resources we have available beyond just the physical location here,” Farmer said. “That’s where Misty is saying it doesn’t hurt to ask because there are a lot of really terrific resources, even ones that help people learn new languages, and it’s all free with your library card.”

The library also offers a variety of programs, including storytimes, book clubs, a craft series, winter and summer reading programs and more. The library collaborates with different organizations, including Iowa State Extension and Aging Resources of Central Iowa, to offer STEM programs for kids and a nutrition/physical education program for ages 60+.

The library staffs the Carnegie Library Museum next door and VonBehren said they work with Hometown Heritage to offer special programming at the museum.

“We are very fortunate that we are a city department and we can also collaborate with other city departments,” she added. “I’m really grateful for our community and our city, that we all work so well together.”

VonBehren encourages the public to come check out what the library has to offer during National Library Week. Treats will be provided all week by the Friends of the Perry Public Library.

“It’s a volunteer organization and their primary mission is to raise funds in order for us to do all of these fabulous programs,” VonBehren said of the group, which is always looking for more additional members.

For more information on the Perry Public Library’s services or programs, visit perry.lib.ia.us/ or call 515-465-3569.

