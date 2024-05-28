It's National Hamburger Day: Here's where to find best deals in Florida

Need a good reason to chomp on a burger?

OK, nobody needs a "good" reason to eat a hamburger, but if you need a reason after chowing down on a meat-filled bun (or two) over the Memorial Day weekend, how about celebrating National Hamburger Day?

Even better, several restaurants around Florida are offering special deals.

So whether you just enjoy an occasional burger or you think hamburgers need to be classified as their own separate food group, here's what you should know.

When is National Hamburger Day?

National Hamburger Day falls on Tuesday, May 28. The day also happens to wrap up National Burger Month and ushers in the summer grilling season, according to National Day Calendar.

How to make the best burger at home

Reviewed suggested 15 tools to make the best burgers at home, whether you like them thin or thick.

Where can you find the best burgers in Florida?

If you're craving a delicious burger, here are 15 of the best restaurants in Florida, as compiled by the USA TODAY Network Florida Dining & Entertainment team.

"From classic diner-style burgers to gourmet creations, there's something for every burger aficionado."

Burger King: National Hamburger Day kicks off week of deals

National Hamburger Day coincides with the week of Burger King's 70th birthday. Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program get deals all week long. Today, members can get a free hamburger with a purchase of 70 cents or more.

Wendy's 1-cent burger deal

Timed to National Hamburger Day, Wendy’s has a special promotion starting Tuesday and running through to Sunday, June 2. Customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase.

To get the deal, order in the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.

More National Hamburger Day deals

When is National Cheeseburger Day?

Not to be confused with National Hamburger Day, there's also a National Cheeseburger Day, according to National Day Calendar. That will be on Sept. 18.

Or you can throw some cheese on your burger today. We won't tell.

Hamburger trivia to munch on

