It's National Hamburger Day: Here's where to find best deals in Florida
Need a good reason to chomp on a burger?
OK, nobody needs a "good" reason to eat a hamburger, but if you need a reason after chowing down on a meat-filled bun (or two) over the Memorial Day weekend, how about celebrating National Hamburger Day?
Even better, several restaurants around Florida are offering special deals.
So whether you just enjoy an occasional burger or you think hamburgers need to be classified as their own separate food group, here's what you should know.
When is National Hamburger Day?
National Hamburger Day falls on Tuesday, May 28. The day also happens to wrap up National Burger Month and ushers in the summer grilling season, according to National Day Calendar.
How to make the best burger at home
Reviewed suggested 15 tools to make the best burgers at home, whether you like them thin or thick.
Where can you find the best burgers in Florida?
If you're craving a delicious burger, here are 15 of the best restaurants in Florida, as compiled by the USA TODAY Network Florida Dining & Entertainment team.
"From classic diner-style burgers to gourmet creations, there's something for every burger aficionado."
Best burgers in Florida: What’s the best burger restaurant in Florida? 15 favorites we love to recommend
Burger King: National Hamburger Day kicks off week of deals
National Hamburger Day coincides with the week of Burger King's 70th birthday. Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program get deals all week long. Today, members can get a free hamburger with a purchase of 70 cents or more.
Wendy's 1-cent burger deal
Timed to National Hamburger Day, Wendy’s has a special promotion starting Tuesday and running through to Sunday, June 2. Customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase.
To get the deal, order in the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.
More National Hamburger Day deals
Arby's: Starting Memorial Day and through June 2, Arby's Rewards Members get 50% off any burger when they order online or in the app.
Bar Louie: Bar Louie Rewards members get triple points Tuesday on craft burgers. New users must register by 7 p.m. to May 28 to get the deal. Also, every burger you buy in May earns you an entry to win free burgers for a year.
BurgerFi: Buy a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage and get a BurgerFi Burger for $3. Offer available for dine-in; mention the offer at the register, at participating locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings: New and current members of the chain's Blazin’ Rewards loyalty program can buy one burger and get another free on Tuesday. Offer is good for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Dave and Buster's: New and existing loyalty members get 50% when they order a burger on Tuesday. Also get $2 beers Sunday and 50% off food on Memorial Day.
Grubhub: Spend $25 or more on an order from Wendy's and get a free Baconator. If someone in your party prefers a non-burger entrée: get 20% off a Panera Bread order of $25 or more; get 50% off a Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sandwich with an order of $25 or more; or get $5 off Papa Johns orders of $25 or more.
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream: Happy Joe’s has two limited-time hamburger-themed pizzas (available until May 30): the SuperMax Pizza with beef, onions, tomato and lettuce on top of American cheese and pickles, and the Big Maxx Pizza, which switches it up with a Thousand Island base, and Thousand Island drizzle on top.
Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get a Steak Burger and fries for $9.99 (regularly $13.99).
Rock & Brews: The restaurant chain, co-founded by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss, has its Cheeseburger Rolls available on Tuesday for $5.28 (normally priced at $14.99).
Smashburger: You can get $5 Classic Single Smashburgers all day Tuesday at participating locations nationwide. Get the deal in stores, or via Smashburger’s website or app with the code CLASSIC24.
Johnny Rockets: Enter for a chance to win Johnny Rockets' burger-and-Pepsi-themed pool float and you'll also get a reward: $5 off a secret menu item, a Pepsi float, with any burger purchase.
Krystal: Get the Krystal Burger Meal Deal for $4.99 on Tuesday. Get more deals by texting GIMME to 94258 and joining Club Krystal!
Smokey Bones: Buy a $2.99 soft drink or alcoholic beverage and get a cheeseburger with a regular side of your choice for $6.49. You can add a premium topping such as bacon, roasted Portobello mushrooms, pulled pork, or a fried egg for $2.99. (Offer good for dine-in-only, while supplies last.)
Wayback Burgers: Buy one Classic Burger, get one free on Tuesday when you use the Wayback Rewards program. And if you visit the restaurant three times during May, you will earn 120 Wayback Rewards points and get a free Double Bacon Burger or Cheeeesy Burger. (Minimum purchase of $10 required on visits.)
When is National Cheeseburger Day?
Not to be confused with National Hamburger Day, there's also a National Cheeseburger Day, according to National Day Calendar. That will be on Sept. 18.
Or you can throw some cheese on your burger today. We won't tell.
Hamburger trivia to munch on
The hamburger made it's debut at the 1904 World's Far in St. Louis.
The first hamburger chain was White Castle in 1921, Wichita, Kansas.
In 1888, Dr. James Salisbury prescribed three hamburger meals a day as a cure for various ailments, according to the Iowa Beef Industry Council. His name is remembered today as the name of a seasoned ground beer patty served with gravy.
Americans eat an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year, or about 156 per person, according 24/7 Wall Street.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: National Hamburger Day 2024: Find best deals across Florida