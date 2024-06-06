National Doughnut Day is back: Where to grab a free one in Hampton Roads

National Doughnut Day is back, and doughnut shops around Hampton Roads are celebrating the coffee companion.

The national “holiday” started in Chicago in 1938 to celebrate the “Donut Lassies,” according to The Salvation Army. The Lassies were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines during World War I, and soldiers would come to their huts to grab essential goods and baked goods. The Donut Lassies are credited with popularizing the doughnut in the United States after the troops, called “doughboys,” came back from fighting.

Oh! Mochi

The Virginia-based chain is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals for half-dozen and dozen orders.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts customers can take home a free cinnamon sugar doughnut in-store on June 7 without making a purchase.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ will give customers a free classic donut with the purchase of a drink.

Krispy Kreme

Anyone can walk into Krispy Kreme and receive a free doughnut of their choice for National Doughnut Day. The offer does exclude “limited edition” flavors. If you purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.

7-Eleven

Loyalty members at 7-Eleven can get a doughnut for $1.