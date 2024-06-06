National Doughnut Day 2024: Where to find deals in Eugene, Springfield, Lane County

A selection of doughnuts in a case at Voodoo Doughnut in downtown Eugene.

On Friday, Voodoo Doughnut in downtown Eugene will be celebrating National Doughnut Day with pink raised glazed doughnuts for $10 a dozen.

Another doughnut shop offering a special for National Doughnut Day is Bizzy Jean's Donuts in Springfield, which will be offering an extra doughnut for free per dozen purchased.

All Market of Choice locations in Oregon will have a 25%-off sale on fresh doughnuts purchased from the store's bakery.

When is National Doughnut Day?

National Doughnut Day typically falls on the first Friday of every June. This year, National Doughnut Day is on June 7.

According to the National Day Calendar, National Doughnut Day is also celebrated in honor of the Salvation Army Lassies, a group of women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

The day was officially established in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army to help the needy during the Great Depression

Local Doughnut shops to visit for National Donut Day in Lane County

O' My Mini Donuts is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at 101 Oakway Center in Eugene.

Dizzy Dean's Donuts will be open from 3:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday at 2380 W. 11th Ave. in Eugene.

Voodoo Doughnut will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday at 20 E. Broadway in Eugene.

Bizzy Jean's Donuts will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at 1811 Pioneer Pkwy E. in Springfield.

Master Donut will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at 3177 Gateway Street in Springfield.

Daynight Donuts will be open all day on Friday at 1520 State Hwy. 99 N. in Eugene.

Cal's Donuts and Pastry will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at 2091 River Road in Eugene.

Big Dog Donuts & Deli will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at 1136 Highway 101 in Florence.

