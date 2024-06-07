National Donut Day Florida deals: Celebrate with free food at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'

As if a Friday couldn't get any better ... It's National Donut Day.

National Donut Day is celebrated on June 7. There's no getting around our love for this sweet confection. If fact, we love it so much you don't have to worry about whether it's donut or doughnut.

While today is National Donut Day, National Doughnut Day is celebrated Nov. 5, according to ThereIsADayForThat.

And you don't have to limit your love for the donut to only today; June is actually National Doughnut Month, too.

So where can you find some donut deals today?

History behind National Donut Day and the 'doughboys'

The Salvation Army in Chicago is credited with establishing this this food-themed holiday in 1938 on the first Friday in June. The organization was honoring its Donut Lassies, women who served doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines during World War I, according to ThereIsADayForThat.

"In 1917, a group of women were sent to the front lines in France by The Salvation Army. They were directed to set up field bases near the front lines to try to boost morale among troops," according to National Day Calendar.

"The women who were working at the field bases felt they wanted to do more than simply restocking troop supplies. They began making home-cooked food for the troops in hopes the food would give them a small taste of home. It was during this time, the Lassies began handing out a sweet baked treat that would become known as The Salvation Army Doughnut. The story says the doughnuts were cooked inside the helmets of the troops, dubbing them as "doughboys", which was a standard term used for donut," according to National Day Calendar.

Celebrate National Donut Day in Florida

Looking for doughnuts in your area, minus the helmet? Here's where you can start.

Dunkin' National Donut Day deal, plus donut-shaped sponges

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

You can also order limited-edition donut-shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges – a clean collaboration with Dunkin' – online for $9.98. Each order comes with one Scrub Daddy scrubbing sponge and one Scrub Mommy, which has a scrubbing surface on one side and a sponge on the other.

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut

Get a free doughnut in person, no purchase necessary, on Friday, June 7. Special, or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion. You can also get an original glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in stores or the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Tim Hortons loyalty members can get free doughnut

Members of the Tims Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut with any drink purchase including limited-time beverages such as the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Cookie Butter Iced Capp.

Duck Donuts offering free cinnamon sugar donut

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, June 7, for National Donut Day. No purchase is necessary and in-shop only.

More doughnut deals to sink your teeth into

Casey's: Members of Casey's Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut. Also from Friday, June 7, to June 16, Rewards members can get a half dozen donuts for $4.99. Among the options: the new Oreo Dirt Cake Donut, a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla icing, crushed Oreo cookies, and a gummi worm.

Dutch Bros. Coffee: The coffee chain is celebrating National Donut Day on June 7 with a special specialty drink, the Jelly Donut Shake.

Five-O Donut Co.: Get a free simple donut, Friday, June 7, with any purchase.

GPM Investments: Members of the Fas rewards loyalty program can buy one donut, get one free on Friday, June 7. The date also is the beginning of Free Frazil Fridays where customers can fill up a small-sized frozen drink and scan it for free at the register on Fridays in June at participating convenience stores. ARKO-owned, GPM Investments-operated convenience stores include 1 Stop, Apple Market, Corner Mart, Dixie Mart, Fas mart, ExpressStop, E-Z Mart, lash Market, Jetz, Market Express, Next Door Store, Roadrunner Markets, Rose Mart, Village Pantry, Scotchman and Young's.

The Original Donut Shop Coffee: The coffee brand has teamed with country singer and brand ambassador Kelsea Ballerini on a special Ballerini Blend, which becomes available Friday, June 7, on Keurig.com. Its "buttery, creamy vanilla flavor … is unapologetically fun and delightfully sweet," according to the coffee maker. For every purchase of the Ballerini Blend, you get 50% off any additional box of The Original Donut Shop K-cup pods.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get a free glazed do-nut with any purchase on Friday, June 7, in person or order online with code DONUTDAY24.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: When is National Doughnut Day? Free food, deals across Florida