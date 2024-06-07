National Donut Day 2024 deals: Get free food at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

There's no hole in the historic nature of National Donut Day, which lands on Friday, June 7.

While many made-up food-related "holidays" exist – among them, National Hamburger Day and National Wine Day celebrated most recently – National Donut Day has some historical basis.

The Salvation Army in 1938 established the first Friday in June as National Donut Day to honor the organization's Donut Lassies, women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.

These days, the date gives lovers of donuts – or doughnuts, as Krispy Kreme and some other purveyors refer to them – a sweet chance at some freebies, bargains and special treats.

14 Shore pizzerias to try: Craving a pan of pizza? Here are 14 small-town pizzerias to check out on the Eastern Shore

In addition to the deals and specials below, remember to check social media accounts of local donut shops as they may have National Donut Day deals, too.

Dunkin' National Donut Day deal, plus donut-shaped sponges

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

You can also order limited-edition donut-shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges – a clean collaboration with Dunkin' – online for $9.98. Each order comes with one Scrub Daddy scrubbing sponge and one Scrub Mommy, which has a scrubbing surface on one side and a sponge on the other.

Krispy Kreme

Get a free doughnut in person, no purchase necessary, on Friday, June 7. Special, or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion. You can also get an original glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in stores or the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

7-Eleven

Members of the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program can get a glazed donut for $1 on Friday, June 7.

Future of Anne Street Village: Is future of Salisbury's Anne Street Village in doubt? City responds to concerns.

Contributing: Amaris Encinas.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Donut Day deals: Free food at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, more