National Donut Day 2024 deals: Get free food at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts, Sheetz

There's no hole in the historic nature of National Donut Day, which lands on Friday, June 7.

While many made-up food-related "holidays" exist – among them, National Hamburger Day and National Wine Day celebrated most recently – National Donut Day has some historical basis.

The Salvation Army in 1938 established the first Friday in June as National Donut Day to honor the organization's Donut Lassies, women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.

These days, the date gives lovers of donuts – or doughnuts, as Krispy Kreme and some other purveyors refer to them – a sweet chance at some freebies, bargains and special treats.

In addition to the deals and specials below, remember to check social media accounts of local donut shops as they may have National Donut Day deals, too.

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

Dunkin' National Donut Day deal, plus donut-shaped sponges

You can also order limited-edition donut-shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges – a clean collaboration with Dunkin' – online for $9.98. Each order comes with one Scrub Daddy scrubbing sponge and one Scrub Mommy, which has a scrubbing surface on one side and a sponge on the other.

Krispy Kreme

Get a free doughnut in person, no purchase necessary, on Friday, June 7. Special, or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion. You can also get an original glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in stores or the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Sheetz

Get a free donut Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, when you buy any Sheetz Bros coffee or ready to drink coffee at any of the major mid-Atlantic gas station, restaurant and convenience chain's locations. Find the deal under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app. Limit one per customer; offer is good while supplies last.

Tim Hortons

Members of the Tims Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut with any drink purchase including the current limited-time beverages such as the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Cookie Butter Iced Capp.

Duck Donuts

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, June 7, for National Donut Day. No purchase necessary and in-shop only.

More National Donut Day deals

Casey's: Members of Casey's Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut. Also from Friday, June 7, to June 16, Rewards members can get a half dozen donuts for $4.99. Among the options: the new Oreo Dirt Cake Donut, a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla icing, crushed Oreo cookies, and a gummi worm.

Dutch Bros. Coffee: The coffee chain is celebrating National Donut Day on June 7 with a special specialty drink, the Jelly Donut Shake.

The Original Donut Shop Coffee has teamed with country singer and brand ambassador Kelsea Ballerini on a special Ballerini Blend, which becomes available Friday, June 7, on Keurig.com.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get a free glazed do-nut with any purchase on Friday, June 7, in person or order online with code DONUTDAY24.

Stan's Donuts: If you miss National Donut Day, the Chicago chain has the special Big Cat combo starting Saturday, June 8. The $6 combo includes a Stella Blue Brewberry Shandy, made with blueberry cold brew and lemonade, and a powdered sugar donut, the favorite of Dan (Big Cat) Katz of Barstool Sports.

Chicago chain Stan's Donuts' special $6 Big Cat combo, available starting Saturday, June 8, includes a Stella Blue Brewberry Shandy (shown here), and a powdered sugar donut, the favorite of Dan (Big Cat) Katz of Barstool Sports.

Contributing: Amaris Encinas.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

