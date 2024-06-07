National Donut Day 2024 deals: Free doughnuts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and more in Texas

National Donut Day is almost here, and several establishments are offering deals to help celebrate.

This special day gives lovers of donuts – or doughnuts, as Krispy Kreme and some other purveyors refer to them – a sweet chance at some freebies, bargains and special treats.

In addition to the deals and specials below, remember to check social media accounts of local donut shops as they may have National Donut Day deals, too.

When is National Donut Day 2024?

This year's National Donut Day is Friday, June 7.

History behind National Donut Day

While many made-up food-related "holidays" exist — among them, National Hamburger Day and National Wine Day celebrated most recently — National Donut Day has some historical basis.

The Salvation Army established the first Friday in June as National Donut Day in 1938 to honor the organization's Donut Lassies, women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.

Donut deals in Austin: From Dunkin' to Voodoo Doughnuts, here are some Austin-area deals for National Doughnut Day

National Donut Day 2024 Deals

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

You can also order limited-edition donut-shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges – a clean collaboration with Dunkin' – online for $9.98. Each order comes with one Scrub Daddy scrubbing sponge and one Scrub Mommy, which has a scrubbing surface on one side and a sponge on the other.

Click here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.

Get a free doughnut in person, no purchase necessary, on Friday, June 7. Special, or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion. You can also get an original glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in stores or the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Click here to find a Krispy Kreme near you.

Members of the Tims Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut with any drink purchase including the current limited-time beverages such as the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Cookie Butter Iced Capp.

Click here to find a Tim Hortons near you.

People are also reading: Mornings in Austin will soon be sweeter. Shipley Do-Nuts to expand locally, across Texas

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, June 7, for National Donut Day. No purchase necessary and in-shop only.

Click here to find a Duck Donuts near you.

Members of Casey's Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut. Also, from Friday, June 7 to June 16, reward members can get a half dozen donuts for $4.99. Among the options are the new Oreo Dirt Cake Donut, a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla icing, crushed Oreo cookies, and a gummy worm.

Click here to find a Casey's near you.

The coffee chain is celebrating National Donut Day on June 7 with a special specialty drink, the Jelly Donut Shake.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is celebrating National Donut Day on June 7 with a limited-time specialty drink, the Jelly Donut Shake.

Click here to find a Dutch Bros Coffee near you.

Get a free glazed do-nut with any purchase on Friday, June 7, in person or order online with code DONUTDAY24.

Click here to find a Shipley Do-Nuts near you.

— USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: National Donut Day 2024: Free Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, more deals