It's National Dairy Month, and Wisconsin farmers celebrate with this delicious pastime

There are 18,000 dairy farms in Wisconsin. In National Dairy Month, you can visit a few of them and enjoy a Wisconsin pastime: a dairy breakfast.

The dairy breakfasts are meant to educate individuals on the production of dairy and honor the legacies of farmers through family-friendly activities like tours and petting zoos.

Farmers have been doing the breakfasts for more than 50 years. You'd typically try foods like pancakes, yogurt, and cheesy eggs that Wisconsin farmers would serve too.

Here's where you can go to eat breakfast on a farm for National Dairy Month:

Farms in southeastern Wisconsin will be serving breakfasts.

Kenosha County's first dairy breakfast will be from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Crain Grain Farms, 3930 288th Ave. Tickets are $10 per person, but children six and under get in free.

Schaal Dairy Farm in Racine County has 400 cows and invites you to breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at 1800 Mc Lee Rd. in Burlington, Wisconsin. Tickets are $10, but children five and under are free.

Have breakfast on a farm in west central Wisconsin

Eau Claire County's big breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Bischoff Farm, 5935 Deerfield Rd. Adult tickets are $10, children five to 11 are $5 and four and under get in free.

The La Crosse Lions wants you to know more about the dairy industry. A dairy breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds, N4985 County Road M in West Salem, Wisconsin. Tickets are $8 for ages 13 and up; $4 for ages six through 12; and free for children five and under.

The 2024 Buffalo County Dairy Breakfast is from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Mar-Bec Dairy LLC, W962 County Road NN. During the breakfast you will get to learn about conservation and sustainable farming practices. This is a free event.

Come savor the dairy at Wisconsin's east central farms.

Kewaunee County breakfast will begin with a Catholic Church service at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast being hosted by Heim's Hillcrest Dairy LLC from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 16 at E3731 Rockledge Rd. Tickets are $5 for ages four through 12, $10 for ages 13 and up and free for those under age three.

Fond du Lac County will have a country-style breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 23 at Abel Dairy Farms, W4050 County Road UU. Tickets are $10 for children 13 and up, $8 for ages six through 12 and free for those under five.

