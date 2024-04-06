National Beer Day 2024: Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell Cantina among spots with deals

Sipping a beer is a good deal unto itself but on National Beer Day, which is Sunday, April 7, you could get also get a financial deal on a beer, too.

Unlike many made-up holidays such as National Burrito Day, which happened April 4, and National Margarita Day, held back in February, National Beer Day is held on a specific day for a reason.

"I think this would be a good time for beer," President Franklin D. Roosevelt reportedly said on March 12, 1933, after signing into law The Cullen-Harrison Act, which would again permit the sale of beer and wine containing less than 3.2% alcohol.

But FDR had to wait nearly a month because the legislation didn't go into effect until April 7, 1933 – allowing the first legal sale of alcohol since Prohibition began in 1920. Later that year, enough states approved the 21st Amendment to bring an end to Prohibition.

Some beer lovers more than a decade ago decided the day deserved to be celebrated – they still have a National Beer Day Facebook page – and social media helped the holiday grow.

National Beer Day 2024: Where deals are brewing

Many restaurants and beer emporiums have deals for National Beer Day. Here's some we've found. Don't forget to check your local businesses' social media accounts for specials and promotions, too.

For instance, the Sea Island Shrimp House in San Antonio, Texas, has a $1.50 beer special all day on Sunday, April 7.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

The restaurant chain, with 59 locations, has a pizza and beer special for National Beer Day. On Sunday, dine-in guests can get a 12-inch cheese pizza and draft beer for $15. Just mention the offer.

Buffalo Wild Wings $5 Coors Light deal for National Beer Day

Buffalo Wild Wings, which has 1,287 locations in the U.S., will celebrate National Beer Day on Sunday, April 7, with 22-ounce glasses of Coors Light for $5.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi, with about 120 locations, has a day-long, dine-in "Hoppy Hour" deal on National Beer Day. Get a BurgerFi Cheeseburger with a draft beer for $10. Mention the offer at the restaurant.

Crooked Pint

Crooked Pint Ale House there's 15 across the U.S. will have half-price taps on April 7. Each of the 15 locations across the U.S. has 20 to 36 tap lines of domestic, local and seasonal beers.

Dog Haus: National Beer Day upgrade deal

When you buy a pint of beer at Dog Haus locations with biergartens, on April 7, you get upgraded to a liter.

Johnsonville and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy Beer Brat

Beers are good on their own, but they excel at washing down some food. Here's a new dish: The new Summer Shandy Beer Brat, a Johnsonville fresh grilling sausage infused with Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer. Five-packs of sausages ($6.99) can be found at major retailers or online at the Johnsonville Market Place.

The new Summer Shandy Beer Brat, a Johnsonville fresh grilling sausage infused with Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer.

Mr. Brews Taphouse: $8 flights for National Beer Day

The taphouse and restaurant chain, with 14 locations across the U.S., will celebrate National Beer Day starting on April 7, with $8 beer flights all week long, in addition to other fun daily promotions.

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Razzoo's, which has most of its locations in Texas, plus one in Oklahoma and two in North Carolina, has an all-day beer special of drafts for $4 a pint and $6 a mug.

Taco Bell Cantina

Participating Taco Bell Cantina locations have a National Beer Day special: Buy two beers and get two tacos free.

Yard House has $10 Half Yards for National Beer Day

Yard House, with 90 locations in the U.S., will serve $10 Half Yards – 32 ounces of select house beers – all day on Sunday, April 7.

The beer destination, each location usually has 100 or more taps, will be having fun on social media for the holiday, too. On Instagram, DM a picture of your 21st birthday holding your first legal drink to Yard House, and the chain will photoshop a better beer (in a Half Yard) into the picture. And those who turn 21 on April 7 can DM Yard House (with proof of your birthday) for a special gift.

