It's National Beer Day: These are 13 of the best beer towns in New Jersey

Cheers! It's National Beer Day, and we're raising our glass to one of the world's most beloved beverages.

In honor of this special occasion and in true New Jersey fashion, it's only fitting that we make this day about us. There are a plethora of breweries, bars and restaurants in all corners of the Garden State, with beer selections that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of beer snobs.

So, if you'd like to celebrate the day with your favorite beer, or even try a new variety, here are 13 of New Jersey's best beer towns.

Asbury Park

Wild Air Beerworks and Asbury Park Brewery are two beer destinations that call the City by the Sea home. Wild Air Beerworks is located in the former site of Dark City Brewing and is known for its focus on lagers, mixed fermentation and sour beers. And, Asbury Park Brewery is expected to reopen at its new brewery and tasting room this month. Its beers can be found at bars and restaurants across town, and the new location is expected to have a rotating list of 12 beers, with eight to 10 varieties available at a time.

You can also stop by Asbury Ale House, which has 60 different beers on tap, so there's something for everyone. And, if that's just not enough for you, you can always take a trip to Bradley Brew Project and Little Dog Brewing Co. in neighboring Bradley Beach and Neptune City.

Cape May

Cape May may be small, but it sure is mighty when it comes to beer. The town is home to the state's third-largest craft brewery, Cape May Brewery, which opened in 2011. With a 30-barrel brewing system, Cape May Brewery offers a variety of year-round and seasonal beers, as well as limited batches and tasting room exclusives, with styles ranging from ales, IPAs, stouts, sours and more. If you can't make the trip down, brews are available at more than 700 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

There is also Cold Spring Brewery, New Jersey's first non-profit microbrewery. The brewery offers four house brews and occasional limited-editions, all named after landmarks in surrounding Cold Spring Village. Other nearby beer stops include Gusto Brewing Co., Bucket Brigade Brewery, CoHo Brewing Co. and 7 Mile Brewery.

Edison

South 40 Brewing Co. will open in a 2,000-square-foot taproom and brewing space at 110 Newfield Avenue, Suite 2, in Edison Saturday.

Edison houses two beloved breweries within its borders: nine-year-old Cypress Brewing Co. and four-year-old South 40 Brewing Co.

With a 20-barrel brewing system, Cypress Brewing Co. offers craft beers both on tap and by the can, ranging in styles from IPAs, sours, stouts and ales. South 40 Brewing Co. — named after the former name of the road that leads to Long Beach Island — has 14 different options on the menu, from traditional beers, like the German wheat beer Hefe Weissbier, to advanced, like double chocolate stout Doubly Delicious and blueberry porter Blueberry Muffin.

You can also travel to nearby Metuchen and stop at Brain Borough Brewing, located inside a speakeasy-themed cocktail bar. The brewery's menu consists of a rotating list of creative craft beers, like Hailey's Irish Red and the spicy Jalabraino. It is also located just next door to Hailey's Harp and Pub, and Irish pub with a large beer selection and classic Irish menu items.

Fairfield

On the northwestern-most end of Essex County lies Fairfield, a North Jersey beer hub with a pair of craft breweries: Cricket Hill Brewing Co. and Magnify Brewing Company.

Open since 2001, Cricket Hill Brewing Co. offers an expansive menu of brew styles like IPAs, ales, sours, stouts, lagers and more. The brewery has some patriotic-themed choices, like American Spirit Pale Ale and Colonel Blides Pub Ale, and an ode to the Garden State with the Jersey Devil Red Ale. Then, opened in 2015, Magnify Brewing Company releases new brews every week, and is best known for its hoppy IPAs, fruity sours and sweet pastry stouts like Frosted Flakes, Fudgement Day: Temple of Hazelnut and Egg Hunt.

Other nearby beer spots in Fairfield include Sidelines Bar & Grill, Neko's Tavern, Tavern 292 and Danaher's Pub.

Hackensack

A 32-oz can of Hackensack Brewing Company's Fairmount ale, named after the Hackensack neighborhood.

The beloved science-themed Alementary Brewing is closing this month, which is a bummer for Hackensack's beer scene. But, there are still other options available for you to get your fix.

Opened in 2019 and one of the few Black-owned breweries in New Jersey, Hackensack Brewing Company showcases music memorabilia on its taproom walls in honor of the city's musical past. The brewery currently offers 16 beers on top, as well as cans. And, each beer can label features a map of Hackensack, and many of the beers are named after iconic locations around the city. Its mainstay beer, Moment's Notice, is named after the John Coltrane song recorded at the Van Gelder Studio in Hackensack.

Other Hackensack beer spots include Lazy Lanigans, The Straphanger Saloon and SideBar Gastropub.

Hackettstown

Hackettstown has grown into a dining and beer hotspot, with two breweries within walking distance of one another. Man Skirt Brewing opened in 2015 and is located inside a circa-1950 bank building with an Art Deco-style bank vault. The brewery is best known for its dark beers and rich flavors, and even has a collaboration available with Wayne's Seven Tribesmen Brewery, called Skirted Tribesman.

Opened six months after Man Skirt Brewing, Czig Meister Brewing is located in a former Ford repair shop and currently has 24 beers on tap. Some of its flagship varieties include the Huntsman, the Angler and the Blacksmith.

Located just four miles up Route 46 in Mount Olive is Jersey Girl Brewing. There are 20 beers on tap, including flagship selections like MO PILS and seasonal varieties like Runnin With the Devil.

Hammonton

Hammonton may be known as the blueberry capital of the world, but it is also a popular destination for beer lovers. In fact, it was named the second best small town beer scene in the nation in USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice poll. The town is home to a trio of craft breweries: Vinyl Brewing, Three 3's Brewing Company and Chimney Rustic Ales.

Hammonton also houses Rocco's Town House, which offers a speakeasy-esque bar on its lower level, known as Rock Bottom Whiskey Bar. At both the restaurant and bar, patrons can enjoy a vast selection of craft beers from favorites like Carton Brewing, Allagash Brewing Company and Troegs Independent Brewing.

Jersey City

Departed Soles Brewery is located in Jersey City.

Jersey City is home to two breweries: Departed Soles Brewing Company, known for its award-winning menu of gluten-free options, and 902 Brewery, offering styles like ales, IPAs, sours and more.

What really makes Jersey City stand out from the rest as a beer paradise, though, is its pair of beer halls. Opened in 2017, Hudson Hall is a European-style smokehouse that features about 50 different European and American beers, including 21 on tap. Hudson Hall also offers craft brews from nearby Departed Soles Brewing Company, as well as New Jersey Beer Company in North Bergen. Then, there's Zeppelin Hall, which opened in 2009. The European-style beer hall offers both indoor and outdoor spaces, where guests can enjoy a selection of more than 100 beers, ranging from IPAs, stouts, sours and lagers.

It doesn't stop there. Wurstbar is a bar and restaurant that is known for its German-style sausages and dogs and for an extensive beer and cider menu. With 45 different beer selections on tap, canned and bottled, there are classic and more niche variations for everybody.

Mount Holly

A beer flight, from Pilsner to Irish stout, at Mount Holly's Stratosphere Brewing Company on their first day, March 17, 2023

In the Burlington County suburb of Mount Holly, you can find three breweries within the town's limits. Opened in 2013, Village Idiot Brewing Company is the town's oldest, known for its quirky names and flavors like Belgian ale Mad Idiot and fruit beer Monkey Breath Banana Bread. Opened in 2014, Spellbound Brewing Company is known for core brands like Hypnotic Hops IPA, Mesmerizing Porter and Triple Charmed Belgian Cherry Triple.

Stratosphere Brewing Company is Mount Holly's newest addition. The five-barrel brewery offers everything from pilsners, IPAs, ales and stouts. It even offers the option to mix any beer half-and-half with lemonade to make a shandy. You can also stop by Dempster's Sports Pub & Restaurant, The Local Eatery and Pub, as well as Local Lounge for more beer options.

Red Bank

Marzens are in season at Red Tank Brewing in Red Bank.

Red Tank Brewing Company is a staple that makes Red Bank's beer scene so popular. The microbrewery is near the Count Basie Center for the Arts, making is an ideal spot for pre- or post-show drinks. It offers lagers, ales, pilsners and more. Red Bank is also home to a local branch of the brewpub chain Triumph Brewing, which offers 10 on-tap beers like Oatmeal Stout and Bengal Gold IPA.

And, for other craft beer options, you can visit the borough's downtown district, which is home to bars and restaurants like Robinson Ale House, as well as Jamian's Food and Drink.

Saddle Brook

Though Saddle Brook doesn't have any local craft breweries, it does have two bars with an extensive craft beer menu.

A sports-focused lounge and restaurant, Midland Brewhouse has two floors, each with its own bar. The brewhouse menu features 48 different beers, including 30 craft beers on tap. And, The Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor boasts 41 rotating beers on tap and more than 300 bottles, many of which are from New Jersey-based breweries. The beer destinations are located just four minutes apart, making it easy to hop between the two on a night out.

Somerville

Village Brewing officially opened in Somerville on Friday, April 19.

The Raritan Valley suburb is home to a vibrant dining scene and is a common stop for New Jersey beer lovers. Village Brewing Company took over the space that formerly housed Somerville Center Antiques in 2019, and offers a unique blend of craft beers, speciality cocktails and a farm-to-table menu. The beer-production area is on display behind glass walls in the dining room, so you can get an inside look at the creation of IPAs, ales stouts and more.

For more beer options, go around the corner to Tapastre and Project PUB — sister restaurants at the same location. Downstairs, Tapastre combines tapas with a variety of beer options, including 20 on draft and several canned styles. Then, you can head upstairs and enjoy the almost a dozen craft beers available on tap at Project PUB.

Toms River

Last Wave Brewing Co. of Point Pleasant Beach, Icarus Brewing of Lakewood and Toms River Brewing have collaborated on The House That Beer Built, a new ale supporting Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity.

Toms River is such a staple for beer that even the New Jersey Devils love it.

Craft brewery Toms River Brewing joined forces with the New Jersey Devils for a three-year partnership, starting in 2022, and created Stick Toss, a 5% ABV Kosch-style ale. The brewery is also home to favorites like St. John's Irish Red Ale and How'r Ya Now? double IPA.

In its downtown, Toms River also has Battle River Brewery. The seven-barrel brewhouse offers 23 craft beers in styles like lagers, ales, IPAs and stouts. Toms River also has two brewpubs: BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and Artisan's Restaurant and Brewery.

