National Beach Safety Week launches in Volusia

As summer beach season approaches in Volusia County, officials are participating in National Beach Safety Week by sharing tips about staying safe on the coast.

Several lifeguards and the Volusia County Beach Safety division at its headquarters in Daytona Beach on Monday took some time to recognize the event. County Council Chairman Jeff Brower read the county's proclamation, talked with lifeguards and asked them about their needs.

"Thank you to all of you. This is one of the most important ... first responder divisions that we have because tourism drives Volusia County," Brower said.

The United States Lifesaving Association, which sponsors the event, encourages lifeguarding agencies around the country to participate to help remind beachgoers to stay safe, according to the association. The event is from the Monday before Memorial Day to Memorial Day.

Volusia County Beach Safety completed 2,189 rescues in 2022, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

Volusia County Beach Safety Officials and County Council Chairman Jeff Brower pose with the Council's National Beach Safety Week proclamation and Beach Safety's 2023 Beach Patrol of the Year award from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association.

As part of National Beach Safety Week, Volusia County Beach Safety will post safety tips on the agency's Facebook page.

Beach Safety officials always urge people to swim near a staffed lifeguard tower and to download the Volusia Beaches app for real-time information on beach conditions, beach ramps, lifeguard locations and more.

Interim Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs also offered a few tips on Monday:

People with small children should set up their supplies on the water side of the beach driving lane. "It kind of limits them from coming back and forth. … If they cross a traffic lane, hold their hand at all times," she said.

Non-driving portions of the beach are good options for people with small children.

Don't dive into the water. Always go feet first.

Take extra caution in storms to avoid a lightning strike. "If you hear thunder, it's not safe to be out here," she said. "We do ask that you seek shelter in a building or vehicle, not under a tent."

Don't swim alone.

If a lifeguard isn't around, don't swim.

As part of protecting the public, the county is looking to hire more lifeguards. People who are interested in joining the team still have time to try out.

Tryouts will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 25 at the Port Orange YMCA and June 1 at the Edgewater YMCA.

People don't need to register. For information go to volusia.org/beach or email BeachSafetyPR@volusia.org.

